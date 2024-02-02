Telangana Government Signs MoU with 3AI to Boost IT and AI Ecosystem

The Government of Telangana has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 3AI, an association of AI and Analytics leaders and professionals, in a strategic move to bolster Hyderabad and Telangana's standing as prominent global hubs for information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership, which involves the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department and 3AI, is geared towards fostering the AI community and ecosystem within the region.

Mobilizing The AI Ecosystem

The MoU aims to amalgamate leaders from multifarious enterprises, tech-service companies, and local startups. The objective is to create an integrated and vibrant AI community that encourages innovation and growth. Furthermore, this collaboration seeks to promote showcasing ITE&C and the Emerging Technologies wing's initiatives, signifying the government's commitment to nurturing technological advancements.

Innovation and Thought Leadership

As part of the partnership, there will be a concerted effort to curate leadership roundtables, host events focused on AI innovation, and establish forums for thought leadership in AI. These gatherings aim to provide a platform for exchange of ideas, fostering a culture of innovation and intellectual growth in the AI space. The move is expected to bring about significant advancements in the AI technology landscape in the region.

Official Ceremony

The MoU was officially signed in the presence of ITE&C officials Jayesh Ranjan and Rama Devi Lanka, along with 3AI's CEO Sameer Dhanrajani and CTO Nandakumar Ramaiah. The event also hosted a Leadership Roundtable, discussing the creation of a supportive ecosystem and framework for the adoption of General AI. The conversation included strategic perspectives and shed light on the Telangana State Government's multiple initiatives directed towards fostering General AI and related innovations.