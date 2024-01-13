Telangana Government Announces Skill Development Centres and AI Courses for Youth

In a bid to amplify employment opportunities for the youth, the Telangana state government, under the aegis of the IT & Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, has announced plans to launch industry-centric skill development centres across all districts. This ambitious initiative, declared during the inauguration of a job fair by Setwin in Secunderabad on National Youth Day, will be supplemented with the establishment of skill development universities and the introduction of specialized courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for graduates.

Creating a Skilled Workforce

The state government envisages the creation of a robust, skilled workforce by setting up a skill university in each of the ten erstwhile districts. In line with this vision, the government will roll out job notifications to fill two lakh vacancies in government departments, thereby creating a multitude of job opportunities in the private sector. The introduction of a unique AI course at the undergraduate level, coupled with regular job melas in all district headquarters, reaffirms the government’s commitment towards youth employment.

Leading in Human Resources Development

Minister D Sridhar Babu emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming Telangana into a leading state in human resources development. He cast a critical eye on the previous BRS government, accusing it of neglecting job creation. The Congress government, conversely, is prioritizing skill development and formulating a strategy to this effect. The ultimate goal is to ensure skilled manpower for new industries and to make Telangana a leader in this domain within the next five years.

A Solution to Youth Drug Addiction

The government is not only focusing on employment but also addressing pressing societal issues such as drug addiction among the youth. The establishment of a special wing to eradicate drug culture is a testament to this commitment. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, aims to combat the drug menace and ensure a healthy future for the state’s youth.

In conclusion, the Telangana government’s plans to launch skill development centres, universities, and specialized AI courses for graduates is a significant step towards enhancing job opportunities for the youth. The government’s dual focus on job creation and societal issues like drug addiction reflects its dedication to the welfare of its young population.