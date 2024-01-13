en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Telangana Government Announces Skill Development Centres and AI Courses for Youth

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Telangana Government Announces Skill Development Centres and AI Courses for Youth

In a bid to amplify employment opportunities for the youth, the Telangana state government, under the aegis of the IT & Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, has announced plans to launch industry-centric skill development centres across all districts. This ambitious initiative, declared during the inauguration of a job fair by Setwin in Secunderabad on National Youth Day, will be supplemented with the establishment of skill development universities and the introduction of specialized courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for graduates.

Creating a Skilled Workforce

The state government envisages the creation of a robust, skilled workforce by setting up a skill university in each of the ten erstwhile districts. In line with this vision, the government will roll out job notifications to fill two lakh vacancies in government departments, thereby creating a multitude of job opportunities in the private sector. The introduction of a unique AI course at the undergraduate level, coupled with regular job melas in all district headquarters, reaffirms the government’s commitment towards youth employment.

Leading in Human Resources Development

Minister D Sridhar Babu emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming Telangana into a leading state in human resources development. He cast a critical eye on the previous BRS government, accusing it of neglecting job creation. The Congress government, conversely, is prioritizing skill development and formulating a strategy to this effect. The ultimate goal is to ensure skilled manpower for new industries and to make Telangana a leader in this domain within the next five years.

A Solution to Youth Drug Addiction

The government is not only focusing on employment but also addressing pressing societal issues such as drug addiction among the youth. The establishment of a special wing to eradicate drug culture is a testament to this commitment. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, aims to combat the drug menace and ensure a healthy future for the state’s youth.

In conclusion, the Telangana government’s plans to launch skill development centres, universities, and specialized AI courses for graduates is a significant step towards enhancing job opportunities for the youth. The government’s dual focus on job creation and societal issues like drug addiction reflects its dedication to the welfare of its young population.

0
AI & ML Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
13 mins ago
The Dawning of the Post-iPhone Era: Rabbit r1 AI Companion Ushers in a New Technological Generation
The term ‘post-iPhone era’ has been thrown around for some time now, signifying an anticipated technological shift. Smartphones, while not fundamentally flawed, have become routine and are often seen as distractions with powerful hardware that goes underutilized. The market, hungry for revolutionary change, is looking beyond iterative updates. Companies like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Google, Samsung,
The Dawning of the Post-iPhone Era: Rabbit r1 AI Companion Ushers in a New Technological Generation
Pioneering Startups Rewriting the Script for Media and Entertainment
4 hours ago
Pioneering Startups Rewriting the Script for Media and Entertainment
India's GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity
6 hours ago
India's GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity
AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Discussions on the Future of Work
57 mins ago
AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Discussions on the Future of Work
Soundraw: Revolutionizing Music Creation with AI
2 hours ago
Soundraw: Revolutionizing Music Creation with AI
Sunny Leone Pioneers AI Integration in India with Official AI Replica Launch
3 hours ago
Sunny Leone Pioneers AI Integration in India with Official AI Replica Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
14 seconds
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
59 seconds
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
1 min
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
1 min
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
2 mins
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
2 mins
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
4 mins
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
4 mins
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
5 mins
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
25 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app