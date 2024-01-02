en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Technology Set to Revolutionize Property Management in 2024

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Technology Set to Revolutionize Property Management in 2024

The property management sector is poised for a significant makeover in 2024, shaped by the technological revolution sweeping across various industries. Notable shifts are expected in Facility Management (FM) and Property Management (PM), where the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), data-driven insights, and digitization is set to transform operations, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and workforce well-being.

AI: The Game-Changer

The adoption and integration of AI in FM and PM operations are pivotal to the predicted transformation. AI’s role is becoming increasingly critical, with its effectiveness directly correlated to the quality of data it processes. AI applications are projected to play a significant role in energy management, footfall optimization, and tenant interaction through intelligent chatbots. Moreover, these applications are expected to analyze data from the digital ‘Golden Thread’, a comprehensive record of high-rise buildings, to extract valuable business intelligence.

Data-Driven Insights: The Path to Efficiency

In 2024, an accelerated consolidation of property data is expected to take centre stage, with organizations integrating diverse data sources seamlessly. This consolidation will include footfall analysis, Internet of Things (IoT) sensor data, and energy monitoring, all crucial to improving service delivery and complying with new building safety regulations.

Digital Transformation: The Key to Sustainability and Workforce Well-being

Environmental sustainability is gaining momentum as a key business concern, with AI-driven energy management tools identifying and rectifying inefficiencies. These tools could potentially increase energy efficiency by up to 30%, leading to a more sustainable built environment. However, alongside the technological advancements, the property sector must also address workforce stress and overwork, which a 2023 survey indicated as a significant issue. Digital tools are expected to reduce stress, improve scheduling and task allocation, and streamline operations through predictive maintenance.

The technological metamorphosis in 2024 promises a smarter, more sustainable property sector, emphasizing excellence, innovation, and improved workforce conditions. Despite the challenges, the sector is ready to embrace this transformation with open arms, marking the dawn of a new era in property management.

0
AI & ML
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mickey Mouse in Public Domain: A New Era for AI and Intellectual Property Rights

By Muhammad Jawad

Neuchips to Showcase AI Innovations at CES 2024: Unveils Raptor Gen AI Accelerator Chip & Evo PCIe Card

By Wojciech Zylm

Herald's AI-assisted Summer Quiz and Concerns About Missing Individual

By Mazhar Abbas

Google Invites Users to Shape the Future of AI Chatbot, Bard

By Waqas Arain

Texas Forms AI Advisory Council: A Landmark Move towards Guided AI Int ...
@AI & ML · 36 mins
Texas Forms AI Advisory Council: A Landmark Move towards Guided AI Int ...
heart comment 0
OBSBot Tiny 2: A Compact, AI-Supported Game-changer for Digital Content Creators

By BNN Correspondents

OBSBot Tiny 2: A Compact, AI-Supported Game-changer for Digital Content Creators
AI Revolutionizes Pet Care: From Behavioral Analysis to Wellness Tracking

By Salman Akhtar

AI Revolutionizes Pet Care: From Behavioral Analysis to Wellness Tracking
Decoding Trading Strategies for MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B Stock

By Muhammad Jawad

Decoding Trading Strategies for MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B Stock
SAP TechEd 2023: Unveiling Groundbreaking Innovations for a Digitally Transformed Future

By Safak Costu

SAP TechEd 2023: Unveiling Groundbreaking Innovations for a Digitally Transformed Future
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
14 seconds
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
30 seconds
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
38 seconds
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
44 seconds
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
51 seconds
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
1 min
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
1 min
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
1 min
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
1 min
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
17 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
21 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
24 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
31 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
57 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
60 mins
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app