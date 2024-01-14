en English
AI & ML

TechCrunch’s Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry’s Game-Changing Moments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
As we delve into the future of technology, the recent Week in Review (WiR) by TechCrunch unveils a panorama of significant advancements in the tech sphere that transpired alongside the 2024 CES event. From AI enhancements in home robots to the launch of AI-based marketplaces, the tech industry is brimming with intriguing developments.

Companies at the Forefront of Tech Evolution

Carta, a renowned entity managing cap tables, is in hot water due to accusations by Linear’s CEO, Karri Saarinen. The company is alleged to have misused sensitive startup information for its own ends, shedding light on the crucial need for data privacy in the digital age.

Meanwhile, Samsung re-launched its home robot, Ballie, at CES 2024. Aimed at revolutionizing home automation, Ballie now possesses AI enhancements, a 1080p projector, and a lidar sensor for navigation. Such AI-driven innovations are set to redefine our perception of smart homes.

In an effort to enhance driving experiences, Volkswagen announced the integration of an AI-powered chatbot in its car models. This chatbot, equipped with ChatGPT capabilities, will provide researched content audibly for drivers, making information accessible on the go. The automaker’s move signifies a promising fusion of AI and automobiles.

AI and the E-commerce Paradigm

Amazon is pioneering a new e-commerce paradigm by leveraging generative AI. The tech giant aims to improve online shopping experiences, particularly in the apparel sector, by offering personalized size recommendations and fit insights. This move is expected to revolutionize the way customers shop, making the process more personalized and intuitive.

OpenAI’s recent launch of the GPT Store, a marketplace for custom chatbot apps, further amplifies the role of AI in our daily lives. The GPT Store, accessible via the ChatGPT client on the web, offers AI models like GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, painting a picture of a future where AI-generated content is the norm.

Challenges and Innovations

On the other hand, social media influencer Logan Paul is offering refunds for CryptoZoo, a failed NFT game. However, the catch is that accepting a refund voids the right to sue, raising questions about the reliability and accountability in the NFT space.

In a groundbreaking development, a collaboration between Harvard and Boston University has led to the creation of a soft robotic exoskeleton. This innovation, which supports walking by predicting gait patterns, holds immense commercial potential and could change the landscape of assistive technology.

Fidelity National Financial recently confirmed a data breach affecting 1.3 million customers. The incident underscores the increasing threats to cybersecurity, highlighting the need for robust security measures in the digital age.

Lastly, Twitch, a popular gaming platform, is undergoing another round of layoffs impacting 35% of its staff. This development reflects ongoing struggles with leadership changes, increasing costs, and community dissatisfaction, indicating a tumultuous time for the platform.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

