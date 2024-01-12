en English
Tech Marvels at CES 2024: AI Companions, Aerial Mobility, and Enhanced Pet Doors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Tech Marvels at CES 2024: AI Companions, Aerial Mobility, and Enhanced Pet Doors

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is a global platform where technology meets imagination. This year, the event was a testament to the incessant desire to innovate, with groundbreaking inventions taking center stage. From AI companions to urban mobility solutions and advanced pet doors, the CES 2024 showcased a gamut of tech marvels set to redefine our daily lives.

Wehead: The AI Companion That Listens

A standout among the exhibits was the Wehead, a companion robot designed by a U.S. startup. This creation takes AI interaction to another level, offering a human-like conversational experience. The robot, mounted on a robotic head, projects a human face and engages with users using generative artificial intelligence. Powered by ChatGPT, Wehead boasts of impressive memory and real-time internet access. Available for a subscription fee of $200 per month, this AI companion represents a leap forward in the realm of AI-human interaction.

Supernal’s eVTOL: The Future of Urban Mobility

Another highlight was the S-A2 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle) presented by Supernal, a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hyundai Group. Designed to revolutionize urban commuting, the eVTOL can accommodate a pilot and up to four passengers. The vehicle promises to transform hour-long car journeys into quick 10-minute rides, offering a potential solution for congested urban traffic. Despite the looming regulatory and technological hurdles, Supernal aims to launch the service in 2028.

Advanced Pet Doors: Pawport and Flappie

Also showcased at CES were Pawport and Flappie, two advanced pet doors. Pawport, the brainchild of Arizona resident Martin Diamond, is a hermetically sealed pet door that opens only with a badge worn by the pet, effectively keeping unwanted wildlife at bay. On the other hand, Swiss twins Oliver and Denis Widler introduced Flappie, an access door equipped with AI cameras that can block pets from bringing in unwanted ‘gifts’. The door also comes with a microchip reader and a dedicated app for tracking pet activity. These inventions reflect how advanced technology continues to solve real-world problems and enhance lifestyle convenience.

AI & ML South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

