Tech Mahindra Partners with Competera, Bringing AI to Retail Pricing

In a significant advancement for the retail industry, IT services and consulting firm Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic partnership with Competera, a US-based pricing platform provider. The collaboration is set to provide AI-based price optimization solutions to retailers around the globe, integrating Tech Mahindra's business engineering services with Competera's AI pricing platform.

Bringing AI to Retail Pricing

The Competera pricing platform employs deep learning algorithms to analyze billions of price combinations. This vast analysis takes into account various internal and external elements such as competitor behavior and seasonality. The platform then generates price recommendations that can increase gross margin and revenue by an average of 6% and 8%, respectively. This comes with real-time competitive insights, automated workflows, and AI-driven recommendation engines, all accessible through a user-friendly dashboard.

Tech Mahindra's Role

Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the integration, implementation, and support of the platform. This will aid retailers in addressing the challenges of the ever-evolving retail sector. The partnership is set to empower retailers to increase bottom-line metrics and foster brand loyalty by providing swift and efficient deployment of price optimization solutions.

Financial Context

Against the backdrop of this partnership, Tech Mahindra reported a net profit of ₹510 crore for the third quarter ending December 31. This marks a 60.6% year-on-year decrease from the previous fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The reduction in profit is attributed to reduced demand in key verticals, including hi-tech, telecom, and financial services. Despite the decline in net profit, Tech Mahindra's operating margin improved slightly compared to the previous quarter, standing at 5.4%.