AI & ML

Tealium’s State of the CDP Report Highlights the Rising Importance of Real-Time Data and AI

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Tealium’s State of the CDP Report Highlights the Rising Importance of Real-Time Data and AI

Tealium, the leading customer data platform (CDP), has published its annual ‘State of the CDP’ report, underlining the growing significance of real-time data and artificial intelligence (AI) in business strategies. The report paints a vivid picture of the current landscape, corroborated by insights from over 1,200 global leaders in IT, operations, marketing, and data analytics.

Turning Real-Time Data into Real-World Success

According to the report, an overwhelming 80% of respondents deemed the utilization of real-time data as a critical business objective. This data trend is not just a buzzword, but a powerful tool leveraged by businesses to gain a competitive edge and ensure resilience in a dynamic market. Companies like Bluestem Brands are integrating print and digital marketing with the aid of real-time data for enhanced customer engagement. TracFone Wireless, on the other hand, leverages real-time data to gain a comprehensive view of customer behavior, thereby shaping their services and offerings accordingly.

CDPs: A Crucial Bridge to AI

The report stresses the essential role of CDPs in facilitating AI and machine learning initiatives. A striking 91% of respondents believe that having a CDP in place is a prerequisite for successful AI implementation. Additionally, 80% of companies equipped with CDPs are witnessing tangible business value from AI technologies, reflecting the symbiotic relationship between CDPs and AI.

CDPs: A Worthwhile Investment

Furthermore, the report indicates a high satisfaction rate among businesses investing in CDPs. A staggering 90% of respondents have reaped significant value from their CDP investments, reinforcing their pivotal role in achieving enterprise goals. The report thus underscores the potential of CDPs as a valuable investment for businesses aiming to stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

As a pioneer in connecting customer data across various platforms, Tealium stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering solutions that make data more valuable, actionable, and secure. Over 850 businesses worldwide rely on Tealium’s platform, attesting to its efficacy and impact.

AI & ML Business Science & Technology
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

