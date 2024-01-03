TCS Prepares for Generative AI Revolution: A New Year Message from CEO K Krithivasan

As the dawn of a new year breaks, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a major player in the global IT landscape, positions itself to meet the challenges and opportunities that generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technologies present. The CEO and MD, K Krithivasan, in his New Year’s address to the company’s over 600,000 employees worldwide, emphasized the need for the company to evolve and remain relevant to clients in the swiftly changing technological milieu.

Embracing GenAI Technologies

With GenAI having become mainstream in 2023, TCS is poised to ride the wave of this transformative technology. It boasts a formidable cadre of 100,000 GenAI-ready consultants and engineers, all of whom are engaged in numerous AI projects. This robust workforce is an embodiment of TCS’s commitment to stay at the forefront of the AI revolution and harness its potential for its clients.

Navigating the Course of Change

Change is the only constant in the tech industry, and TCS is no exception to this credo. To bolster its delivery capabilities and further refine its skills, the company is undergoing a significant restructuring with an emphasis on recognizing and rewarding top talent in programming, architecture, and mastery of context. This move aligns with the priorities set by the Tata Group chairman, N Chandrasekaran, for 2024, which include execution, customer satisfaction, and technology.

TCS: A Beacon of Trust and Innovation

Throughout its journey, TCS has maintained the trust of its clients by delivering innovative and effective tech solutions. Krithivasan highlighted the positive feedback from customers across the globe, including the US, Europe, Japan, and the Asia Pacific, as a testament to the company’s successful strategies and its unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. With its eyes set on the future, TCS continues to chart its path in the rapidly evolving world of technology, focusing on the success of its clients and the growth of its employees.