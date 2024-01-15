TCS Boosts AI Focus: Launches AI Experience Zone and Trains 150,000 Employees in GenAI

In a groundbreaking move, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is amplifying its focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), initiating the training of over 150,000 employees in the foundational skills of Generative AI (GenAI). This strategic decision comes as part of their commitment to fostering an AI-first approach, setting new standards in innovation and client success.

Introducing the AI Experience Zone

Furthering this initiative, TCS has launched the AI Experience Zone, an immersive platform where employees can interact and experiment with GenAI-powered applications. This dynamic zone offers a unique hands-on experience with open-source technologies and large language models from industry leaders including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft. Designed to encourage innovation while adhering to Responsible AI principles, the experience zone also provides tutorials on essential GenAI concepts for practical learning in content creation, information discovery, and task automation.

Collaboration and Innovation at the Forefront

Siva Ganesan, Head of TCS AI Cloud Unit, emphasizes that the Experience Zone is more than an educational platform—it’s a hub for collaboration and practical application of GenAI knowledge. Through engaging activities like hackathons and challenges, employees can apply their newly acquired skills in a real-world context, driving innovation within the company.

Expanding Partnerships and Resources

TCS has also expanded its partnerships with industry leaders such as Nvidia and Anthropic, as part of its commitment to provide top-tier services. The company has invested in various resources, including 24 Centers of Excellence and 14 innovation labs worldwide, to support the entire AI adoption lifecycle.

Commitment to an AI-First Approach

Dr. Harrick Vin, CTO of TCS, reiterates the company’s unwavering commitment to an AI-first approach, aiming to set new standards in innovation and client success. Not only does TCS plan to lead discussions on the AI-powered future at the World Economic Forum in Davos, but it is also actively partnering with prestigious institutions like Carnegie Mellon University and MIT labs. This reflects TCS’s dedication to advancing AI capabilities and signifies its ambition to remain at the forefront of AI-driven technology innovation.