en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Tayside Solicitors Property Centre: AI-Powered Revolution in Property Search

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Tayside Solicitors Property Centre: AI-Powered Revolution in Property Search

The dawn of 2024 witnesses a shift in real estate technology as Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC), under the leadership of Angela Wallace, embraces artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the way people find their dream homes. This paradigm shift is in line with TSPC’s digital-first approach, replacing traditional print property guides with digital tools, powered by AI.

Personalized Property Search Experience

Focused on introducing a more personalized and effortless search experience, TSPC is developing an AI-powered app. This innovative app, set to hit the market by summer, will learn about users’ preferences, notifying them about properties that align with their search criteria. Not just that, it will also alert users about prospective listings in their vicinity in real-time. Angela Wallace, who assumed her role as manager in July, brings her experience from the development of the Purple Bricks app, infusing features that are set to outdo current market offerings.

Upgraded Website: AI-Driven Property Suggestions

In addition to the app, TSPC’s website is also gearing up for a significant upgrade. This spring, it will introduce improved search functionality and AI-driven property suggestions, further enhancing the property search experience. The new platform will leverage AI capabilities to provide personalized property recommendations, enabling users to find their ideal homes with ease.

Rebranding TSPC: More Expertise, Properties, and Choice

Alongside these developments, TSPC is also undergoing a rebranding process. The revamped brand messaging will highlight the ‘more’ offered by TSPC—more expertise, more properties, and more choice. While the organization is racing towards a digital-first approach, it continues to maintain its core values of community focus and support for first-time buyers.

Despite the presence of tech giants like Zoopla and Rightmove in the industry, TSPC, particularly popular in Dundee city centre, holds a strong local market share. Its commitment to invest in advanced technology demonstrates the organization’s dedication to secure its future and continue serving the local community.

0
AI & ML
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
31 seconds ago
Vlge's AI Set to Personalize the Metaverse with Real-World Insights
Vlge, a pioneering Web 3.0 technology company, is set to redefine the metaverse with a groundbreaking, patent-pending innovation. This AI-driven system, slated for beta testing in the upcoming first quarter, is aimed at enriching user experiences in virtual worlds. It hinges on a personal AI data agent that evolves and learns based on the real-world
Vlge's AI Set to Personalize the Metaverse with Real-World Insights
Marcum LLP Introduces AskMarcum.ai: The Intersection of AI and Human Expertise
47 mins ago
Marcum LLP Introduces AskMarcum.ai: The Intersection of AI and Human Expertise
Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors
1 hour ago
Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors
Pindrop: Battling AI-Enhanced Robocall Scams with Voice Authentication
13 mins ago
Pindrop: Battling AI-Enhanced Robocall Scams with Voice Authentication
McAfee Unveils Project Mockingbird: An AI-Powered Defense Against Deepfake Audio Scams
25 mins ago
McAfee Unveils Project Mockingbird: An AI-Powered Defense Against Deepfake Audio Scams
Cascadeo Advocates for AI Integration in Business Operations with Cloud as Foundation
45 mins ago
Cascadeo Advocates for AI Integration in Business Operations with Cloud as Foundation
Latest Headlines
World News
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
13 seconds
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
53 seconds
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
3 mins
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
3 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
3 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
4 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
4 mins
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
4 mins
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
4 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
43 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app