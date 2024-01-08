Tayside Solicitors Property Centre: AI-Powered Revolution in Property Search

The dawn of 2024 witnesses a shift in real estate technology as Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC), under the leadership of Angela Wallace, embraces artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the way people find their dream homes. This paradigm shift is in line with TSPC’s digital-first approach, replacing traditional print property guides with digital tools, powered by AI.

Personalized Property Search Experience

Focused on introducing a more personalized and effortless search experience, TSPC is developing an AI-powered app. This innovative app, set to hit the market by summer, will learn about users’ preferences, notifying them about properties that align with their search criteria. Not just that, it will also alert users about prospective listings in their vicinity in real-time. Angela Wallace, who assumed her role as manager in July, brings her experience from the development of the Purple Bricks app, infusing features that are set to outdo current market offerings.

Upgraded Website: AI-Driven Property Suggestions

In addition to the app, TSPC’s website is also gearing up for a significant upgrade. This spring, it will introduce improved search functionality and AI-driven property suggestions, further enhancing the property search experience. The new platform will leverage AI capabilities to provide personalized property recommendations, enabling users to find their ideal homes with ease.

Rebranding TSPC: More Expertise, Properties, and Choice

Alongside these developments, TSPC is also undergoing a rebranding process. The revamped brand messaging will highlight the ‘more’ offered by TSPC—more expertise, more properties, and more choice. While the organization is racing towards a digital-first approach, it continues to maintain its core values of community focus and support for first-time buyers.

Despite the presence of tech giants like Zoopla and Rightmove in the industry, TSPC, particularly popular in Dundee city centre, holds a strong local market share. Its commitment to invest in advanced technology demonstrates the organization’s dedication to secure its future and continue serving the local community.