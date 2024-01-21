Swimm Launches /ask Swimm—AI-Powered Platform for Software Developers

Israeli start-up, Swimm, has launched an artificial intelligence platform named /ask Swimm. This groundbreaking tool is designed to provide critical coding assistance to enterprise software development teams. Woven into the fabric of this platform is a personalized chatbot that enables developers to swiftly access information within their company's codebase, thereby drastically reducing information seeking time and boosting productivity.

Addressing the Challenge of Understanding Code in Context

A significant hurdle for developers is understanding code in context, a challenge that has been magnified due to poor documentation and the need for contextual knowledge. /ask Swimm has been designed to address this very issue. By incorporating contextual factors such as business decisions and product design considerations into its AI-powered chat, the platform is helping developers navigate the complex software ecosystems more efficiently.

A Surge in AI Technology Development

This launch is part of the recent surge in AI technology development, particularly in the coding assistant sector. The AI-powered chatbot included in /ask Swimm is a testament to this surge. However, it isn't just about incorporating AI; it's about pairing it with human input to create a seamless, efficient, and highly beneficial tool for developers.

Improving Documentation Processes with AI

In a survey conducted by Swimm, it was found that while 73% of developers consider code documentation vital for productivity, a staggering 37% spend five or more hours weekly seeking information to understand code. /ask Swimm aims to reduce this time significantly by updating its knowledge base through user feedback and document generation. Oren Toledano, CEO of Swimm, and Lonne Jaffe, Managing Director at Insight Partners, both emphasized the importance of context in code understanding and the innovative use of AI in improving code documentation processes.