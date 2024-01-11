en English
AI & ML

Swarovski’s AI-Supported Binoculars: A New Era in Wildlife Identification

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Swarovski’s AI-Supported Binoculars: A New Era in Wildlife Identification

Equipped with AI technology and designed by Marc Newson, the new Swarovski Optic AX Visio binoculars, capable of identifying over 9,000 species of birds and wildlife, are set to revolutionize nature exploration. The binoculars, which offer a 10 x 32 magnification and a 1,000-yard field of view, promise crystal clear images and a seamless identification process, thanks to an integrated operating and object-recognition system coupled with an onboard neural processing unit.

Unparalleled Technological Integration

The AX Visio binoculars’ AI technology is their standout feature, with the ability to identify species like the ‘American kestrel’ in about five seconds. This rapid identification process is made possible by the binoculars’ Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which powers the integrated operating and object-recognition system. The technology is a testament to the five years of development that went into creating the AX Visio, a device composed of nearly 390 hardware components.

Advanced Imaging and Sharing Capabilities

Adding to the binoculars’ impressive features is a 13MP camera with 1080p video capabilities. This allows users to capture high-quality images and videos of their observations, which can be transferred wirelessly to the Swarovski Optik Outdoor app. The binoculars also boast a built-in GPS that facilitates location-based species identification. Furthermore, the ‘Share discoveries’ function enables users to guide others to the wildlife they have observed, enhancing the collective experience of nature exploration.

The Price of Innovation

With a price tag of $4,799, the AX Visio binoculars represent a significant investment in wildlife exploration. Designed to enrich the experience of nature enthusiasts, these binoculars combine advanced technology with precise analogue optics in SWAROVISION quality. They are set to become available for purchase in February, marking a new era in wildlife identification and observation.

Wildlife
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

