en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Sunny Leone Pioneers AI Integration in India with Official AI Replica Launch

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Sunny Leone Pioneers AI Integration in India with Official AI Replica Launch

In a groundbreaking fusion of entertainment and technology, Bollywood sensation, Sunny Leone, has launched her official AI Replica, partnering with the Delhi-based startup, Kamoto.AI. This marks the first instance of an Indian celebrity venturing into the realm of artificial intelligence, with Leone’s AI replica designed to provide an innovative, personalized experience to fans.

Unveiling the Future

The unveiling event took place in Mumbai, attended by Kamoto.AI’s co-founders Toshendra Sharma and Rohendra Singh, influencers, and personalities from various walks of life. Sharma emphasized the untapped potential of Generative AI in reshaping both entertainment and business, expressing pride in beginning this groundbreaking venture with Leone.

A New Avenue for Connection

Sunny Leone voiced her enthusiasm about exploring this new avenue with her AI Replica, aiming to enhance her connection with fans. The AI Persona, accessible through Kamoto.AI’s AI Character Marketplace, allows fans to interact with Leone’s virtual counterpart via chat or voice calls. This seamless integration of artificial intelligence into the entertainment industry signifies a major shift in how fans can connect with their favorite celebrities.

Revolutionizing Revenue Streams

Moreover, Kamoto.AI’s unveiling of Sunny Leone’s AI Replica shines a spotlight on its strategy to innovate revenue streams using Advanced Generative AI. The platform provides a robust system for creating and monetizing AI characters for celebrities and influencers. Included in the offerings is a membership option called Sunny’s Elite Club, providing various perks such as potential personal meetings with Leone and exclusive merchandise.

0
AI & ML India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
28 mins ago
Pioneering Startups Rewriting the Script for Media and Entertainment
As technology relentlessly marches forward, it leaves no industry untouched. Among the sectors experiencing significant transformation under its influence, the media and entertainment industry stands out. Startups are at the helm of this change, leveraging modern technology to streamline content creation and distribution, shaping the future of the industry. AI: The New Maestro of Media
Pioneering Startups Rewriting the Script for Media and Entertainment
Citizen Development: Empowering Non-Coders with Generative AI and Software Tools
3 hours ago
Citizen Development: Empowering Non-Coders with Generative AI and Software Tools
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
3 hours ago
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
India's GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity
2 hours ago
India's GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity
Ohio Legislators Take on Deepfake Fraud with House Bill 367
2 hours ago
Ohio Legislators Take on Deepfake Fraud with House Bill 367
DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes' AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model
3 hours ago
DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes' AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE SmackDown: Unforeseen Disruption by The Bloodline Sparks Speculation
41 seconds
WWE SmackDown: Unforeseen Disruption by The Bloodline Sparks Speculation
Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes
1 min
Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes
Huntington Beach Challenges California's Affordable Housing Mandate
1 min
Huntington Beach Challenges California's Affordable Housing Mandate
From Adversity to the England Test Squad: The Gus Atkinson Story
2 mins
From Adversity to the England Test Squad: The Gus Atkinson Story
Trump Cancels Iowa Rallies Amidst Severe Weather, Shifts to Telerallies
2 mins
Trump Cancels Iowa Rallies Amidst Severe Weather, Shifts to Telerallies
Fujitsu's Persistent Government Contracts Amidst UK Post Office Scandal: A Concerning Paradox
3 mins
Fujitsu's Persistent Government Contracts Amidst UK Post Office Scandal: A Concerning Paradox
Brian Cage Wrestles Through Injury: A Testament to Unyielding Spirit
3 mins
Brian Cage Wrestles Through Injury: A Testament to Unyielding Spirit
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
5 mins
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
5 mins
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app