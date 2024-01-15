Stratio BD Achieves 99% AI Accuracy with Business Semantic Data Layer

Stratio BD, a pioneer in generative AI and data, has announced a groundbreaking achievement in the realm of AI accuracy. The company’s generative AI tools, when paired with Stratio’s Business Semantic Data Layer, demonstrated an astounding 99% accuracy rate. This tool empowers users across the technical spectrum to execute complex data queries and obtain immediate, precise results.

Tripling the Accuracy

The test that led to this discovery showed a significant surge in ChatGPT-4’s performance when it was linked to a knowledge graph. The accuracy of the AI tool tripled, and it soared to the near-perfect score of 99% when it was utilized in conjunction with Stratio’s Business Semantic Data Layer. This dramatic increase in accuracy has opened up new vistas of potential in the realm of AI and data analysis.

A Benchmark Replicated

The test administered by Stratio mirrored a previous benchmark test undertaken by data.world. The original test also revealed that ChatGPT-4’s accuracy experienced a substantial boost when connected to a knowledge graph. This replication of the benchmark by Stratio not only confirmed the findings of data.world but also revealed the potential for even greater accuracy when paired with Stratio’s unique Business Semantic Data Layer.

Exploring Insurance Through AI

The examination involved posing a series of business-related questions to ChatGPT-4, all within the context of the insurance industry. When the AI tool operated in tandem with Stratio’s solution, the accuracy rate soared to an impressive 99%.

Stratio’s CEO, Óscar Méndez, expressed a strong belief in the potential of generative AI tools for probing business data. The remarkable results of this test present a compelling case for the power of AI when harnessed effectively. The future of AI and data seems brighter than ever, with companies like Stratio BD leading the way.