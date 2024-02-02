Squint Launches 'Expert Eyes': Transforming Learning through Spatial Computing

Squint, an innovative technology company, has unveiled 'Expert Eyes,' a groundbreaking application for Apple Vision Pro. This application utilizes the power of spatial computing to transform ordinary routines into simple, methodical instructions. The primary goal? To revolutionize learning and skill acquisition.

Digitizing Daily Routines

Expert Eyes stands out with its ability to convert everyday tasks into digestible, step-by-step guides. It leverages the spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to create these guides, making them easily accessible to users. Imagine, for instance, being able to follow spatially-oriented instructions for a complex DIY home improvement task or a challenging educational concept. Expert Eyes makes this possible.

A Library of Knowledge and Community Exchange

Beyond the basics, the app features a comprehensive Knowledge Library. Here, users can transform how-to videos into spatial computing instructions, further enhancing the learning experience. Additionally, Expert Eyes hosts an Expert Exchange - a platform for users to share guides, fostering a sense of community and shared learning.

Addressing the Skills Gap in Manufacturing

Squint doesn't stop at individual users. Recognizing the global labor shortage in the manufacturing sector, the company offers industrial solutions that merge spatial computing and artificial intelligence. This powerful combination helps operators become experts in their field through AR-guided procedures, addressing the skills gap head-on.

A Vision to Empower

Since its establishment in 2021 by CEO Devin Bhushan, Squint has been on a mission to accelerate human potential. By intertwining digital knowledge with real-world applications, the company empowers individuals across various sectors. With $19M in funding from influential investors like Sequoia Capital and Menlo Partners, and partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, Squint is on a trajectory towards transforming how we learn and acquire skills.