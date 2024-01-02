en English
AI & ML

Square Enix to Pioneer AI Application in Gaming: Innovation or Concern?

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
In a bold stride into the future, leading game development company, Square Enix, has announced plans to pioneer the aggressive use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies in 2024. This innovative initiative aims to create and transform the landscape of digital gaming content, as declared by the company’s president, Takashi Kiryu.

AI: The Game Changer in Content Creation

Speaking about the potential of generative AI, Kiryu envisions a transformation in the process of content creation as well as the final products. The company plans to use AI to streamline productivity in development and assist with marketing strategies. Their long-term aspirations include the development of new content that seamlessly merges the virtual and real worlds. This initiative is a continuation of Square Enix’s previous interest in blockchain, NFTs, and Web 3.0.

AI in Gaming: A Double-Edged Sword?

While Square Enix is enthusiastic about the integration of AI in gaming, this development has sparked concerns among other industry players. Valve, another prominent player in the gaming industry, has raised questions about the potential need for restrictions on AI-generated content on their platforms. The key concern revolves around the potential loss of the human element in the creative process.

Global Tech Developments

Apart from Square Enix’s AI venture, other significant tech developments have been reported worldwide. The United States has exerted pressure on the Netherlands to halt shipments of high-end chipmaking equipment to China. ASML Holding NV has complied with this request, stopping the shipments prior to export bans taking effect. In another development, HSBC Holdings Plc is preparing to launch an international payments app. This app is set to compete with fintech companies like Revolut and Wise Plc in the foreign exchange market.

Regulatory Shifts

OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI model ChatGPT, is modifying its terms and shifting its service entity to Ireland. This strategic move is designed to mitigate regulatory risks in the European Union, especially in light of investigations into data protection concerns. This shift demonstrates the ongoing adaptation of tech companies in response to evolving regulatory landscapes.

In related global news, a plane collision has been reported in Tokyo, the Iranian warship Alborz has entered the Red Sea, and Ukraine’s air defense has successfully intercepted Russian attack drones.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

