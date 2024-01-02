en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Square Enix to Integrate AI in Game Development: A New Era of Innovation

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Square Enix to Integrate AI in Game Development: A New Era of Innovation

Square Enix, a leading video game company, has announced its plans to revolutionize game development and marketing through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies. The company’s newly appointed president, Takashi Kiryu, revealed these ambitious plans in a New Year’s letter, highlighting the need to reshape content creation and development processes in the light of technological advancements, like generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT.

Embracing AI for Enhanced Game Development

Square Enix’s strategic move to leverage AI and other advanced technologies aims to enhance productivity, sophisticate marketing efforts, and create novel forms of content. Kiryu emphasized the company’s success and outlined a more aggressive approach toward AI implementation, signaling a new era of technological innovation and growth within the gaming industry.

Investing in Future Technologies

While Square Enix has previously expressed interest in emerging technologies such as blockchain and NFTs, the latest announcement underscores a more pronounced focus on AI. The company’s investment in blockchain entertainment and Web 3.0 reflects its determination to stay ahead of the curve and offer its consumers innovative and immersive gaming experiences.

Reorganizing for the Future

Aside from technological advancements, Square Enix is also reorganizing its structure and reallocating resources to support key investment fields, such as Blockchain entertainment/Web 3.0, AI, and Cloud. This move aims to enhance customer satisfaction and strengthen their internal development capabilities. The company is also striving for closer integration between its development and publishing teams, with an exciting lineup of upcoming releases showcasing the company’s renewed focus on AI and digital collaboration.

0
AI & ML Business
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Novel AI Model Predicts SARS-CoV-2 Outbreaks with Remarkable Accuracy

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Breakthroughs and Concerns in Climate Change, AI, and Health

By Nimrah Khatoon

Square Enix to Infuse AI in Game Development Amidst Industry Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing

By BNN Correspondents

Businesses Plan to Expand Marketing Teams in 2024 Amid Economic Uncert ...
@AI & ML · 25 mins
Businesses Plan to Expand Marketing Teams in 2024 Amid Economic Uncert ...
heart comment 0
LyricFind Acquires Rotor Videos, Partners with CD Baby to Boost Video Content Creation for Artists

By BNN Correspondents

LyricFind Acquires Rotor Videos, Partners with CD Baby to Boost Video Content Creation for Artists
Liberty Hive: Revolutionizing Recruitment in the Media, Marketing and Martech Sectors

By BNN Correspondents

Liberty Hive: Revolutionizing Recruitment in the Media, Marketing and Martech Sectors
Square Enix to Pioneer AI Application in Gaming: Innovation or Concern?

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Square Enix to Pioneer AI Application in Gaming: Innovation or Concern?
Navigating the Consumer Brand Landscape: Insights from Proxima’s CEO

By Hadeel Hashem

Navigating the Consumer Brand Landscape: Insights from Proxima's CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Norfolk Council Braces for Leadership Change: PCC Role in Question
25 seconds
Norfolk Council Braces for Leadership Change: PCC Role in Question
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
47 seconds
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
2 mins
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
2 mins
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns
2 mins
Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up Paris Olympics with His Distinctive Flavor
2 mins
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up Paris Olympics with His Distinctive Flavor
Americans Welcome 2024 with Hope and Resolutions: CBS News/YouGov Survey
2 mins
Americans Welcome 2024 with Hope and Resolutions: CBS News/YouGov Survey
Sam Neill Reveals 'Jurassic Park' Challenges and Personal Health Struggles
2 mins
Sam Neill Reveals 'Jurassic Park' Challenges and Personal Health Struggles
Irish Premiership Showdown: Linfield and Crusaders Battle for Supremacy
2 mins
Irish Premiership Showdown: Linfield and Crusaders Battle for Supremacy
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
33 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
42 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app