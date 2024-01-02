en English
AI & ML

Square Enix to Infuse AI in Game Development Amidst Industry Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Square Enix to Infuse AI in Game Development Amidst Industry Concerns

On the forefront of technological integration in the gaming industry, Square Enix, a leading video game company, has announced its ambitious plan to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies in their gaming content development for 2024. The announcement, made by the company’s president, Takashi Kiryu, suggests a potential paradigm shift in game creation processes that goes beyond traditional programming.

Square Enix and the AI Revolution

According to Kiryu, generative AIs, such as ChatGPT, have pushed the boundaries of AI beyond mere academic discourse. The company’s intent, however, isn’t just to use AI as a tool for game development. Square Enix aims to leverage AI and other advanced technologies to enhance productivity in development and marketing, and eventually produce new consumer content that might incorporate AR, VR, and real-world elements. While precise details on the application of AI in gaming content are yet to be disclosed, the announcement has set the gaming industry abuzz with anticipation and speculation.

Pioneering Amidst Controversy

This bold move by Square Enix comes in the wake of recent concerns over the use of AI in the gaming industry. Notably, the lawsuit by The New York Times against OpenAI over infringement issues and the considerations by platforms like Valve to impose restrictions on AI-generated games. Despite these challenges, Square Enix appears undeterred, ready to pioneer a new era of AI-infused gaming.

Other News In the Tech World

In related tech news, ASML Holding NV has paused shipments of high-end chip-making machines to China at the behest of the U.S. administration, suggesting a rise in geopolitical tensions over technology transfers. In the financial sector, HSBC Holdings Plc is gearing up to launch an international payments app to rival fintech companies like Revolut and Wise Plc in foreign exchange. Also, OpenAI has relocated its service provision for EEA and Swiss residents to OpenAI Ireland Limited in response to EU scrutiny over data protection concerns.

As Square Enix takes a leap into the future of video game development, it opens doors to unprecedented possibilities and challenges. The industry, and indeed the world, watch with bated breath.

AI & ML Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

