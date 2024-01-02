Speqta AB Announces Leadership Change: Gustav Westman to Take Over as Group CEO

Adtech firm Speqta AB has undergone a significant leadership reshuffle. Gustav Westman, former CEO of BrightBid, is set to take the helm as the new Group CEO from January 3, 2024. Speqta’s board of directors believes Westman’s entrepreneurial acumen and sales savvy are just the right qualities needed to drive the company’s organic growth.

Leadership Transition: The Westman Era Begins

Westman, who holds a substantial 20.18% stake in Speqta, making him the company’s largest shareholder, has an impressive track record. He shaped AI firm BrightBid into a thriving SaaS business, which Speqta acquired in July 2023. Under his stewardship, Speqta has garnered almost 500 customers and achieved an impressive Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of 61.3 Million Swedish Krona (MSEK). Interestingly, BrightBid’s contribution forms over 95% of this revenue.

Outgoing CEO Lindros: From Driving Seat to Boardroom

Meanwhile, Fredrik Lindros, the outgoing CEO who led Speqta through a transformative phase, is nominated to join the company’s board of directors as an ordinary member. With Lindros at the helm, Speqta shifted from a varied performance-based marketing group to a streamlined SaaS business. He facilitated divestments exceeding SEK 550 million, leading to significant shareholder value growth.

Speqta’s Future: AI Optimized Online Advertising

As Speqta transits into a new phase, focusing on leveraging AI to optimize online advertising, the board considers Westman the ideal leader for Speqta’s ongoing growth journey. Lindros, from his new position on the board, will continue to provide strategic support. An Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for February 2, 2024, will formalize these changes.