SPAR Slovenia Introduces Sara, an AI-Created Virtual Influencer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
In a pioneering move, SPAR Slovenia has launched a virtual influencer named Sara, created with the aid of artificial intelligence. Designed to engage audiences on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Sara, under the handle nerelna.sara, offers insights on a range of social and life issues, reflecting the increasing importance of AI-driven consumer trends in 2024.

Connecting with the Digital Generation through AI

Sara is the result of a collaboration between professional writers and creators committed to generating positive and responsible content. With SPAR’s initiative, she aims to encourage a healthier digital lifestyle among young people. She provides guidance on social issues and promotes a safe and positive online environment, showcasing the relevance of AI strategies in shaping consumer trends.

Addressing Essential Topics for the Modern World

Among the topics Sara discusses are sustainability, new technologies, and the responsible use of the internet. She highlights the potential hazards of the digital world while advocating for responsible technology use. This initiative aligns with the trend of AI-driven consumer engagement and reflects the increasing focus on purpose-driven marketing, personalizing customer experiences through AI.

AI and Consumer Trends: A Growing Nexus

Sara’s existence is part of SPAR Slovenia’s broader efforts to connect with customers and remain relevant, which includes other AI-powered projects like Jedilnik.AI and the SPAR Online Mirko smart basket. A report from Euromonitor International in November 2023 suggested that AI, sustainability, and various socio-economic factors would play a significant role in shaping global consumer trends in 2024, with generative AI platforms expected to be crucial in consumer-brand interactions.

As AI tools like ChatGPT and Anthropic make content creation more cost-efficient, and AI serves as a counterweight to those leveraging it for fraudulent activities, the industry is urged to embrace some opacity to harness the true power of AI. With initiatives like Sara, SPAR Slovenia is not only staying ahead of the curve in a competitive digital landscape but also shaping the future of AI-driven consumer trends.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

