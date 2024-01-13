en English
Soundraw: Revolutionizing Music Creation with AI

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Soundraw: Revolutionizing Music Creation with AI

Soundraw, an innovative AI music generator, is revolutionizing the music creation landscape by empowering creators with custom-made, royalty-free music for their projects. This groundbreaking service, founded by CEO Daigo Kusunoki in 2020, is headquartered in Tokyo and caters to a diverse clientele, ranging from individual creators to businesses.

Democratizing Music Creation with AI

Soundraw’s unique platform simplifies the music creation process. Users are given the autonomy to tailor-make their tracks by choosing various elements such as length, tempo, genre, mood, and theme. This user-friendly approach ensures that the music aligns perfectly with the specific needs of their projects.

Partnership with Canva and Licensing Agreement

In a strategic move, Soundraw has joined forces with Canva, allowing users to generate music within the Canva Apps Marketplace. Adding more value to its service, Soundraw’s Licensing Agreement offers a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to use the music under certain terms and conditions. These include a limit of up to thirty recordings per month and the rights to create derivative works, distribute, reproduce, and perform the music publicly.

Notably, the agreement also allows the perpetual use of the music, even post-subscription, without the burden of additional royalties, excluding mechanical royalties.

Soundraw’s API and its Impact on Various Industries

Soundraw’s API is making waves in the digital sphere, enhancing digital products with personalized music. This has had a profound impact on various industries such as content creation platforms, game development, and tech companies.

Furthermore, Soundraw offers flexible pricing plans, ensuring its accessibility for different budgets. It’s an integral part of a broader ecosystem of AI music generation tools, including Splash, TuneFlow, Boomy, BeatBot, MusicLM, among others, each with unique features catering to different aspects of music production and creativity.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

