SolarWinds Forecasts AI, ML, and Automation as Key IT Trends for 2024

As we usher in 2024, SolarWinds, a leading provider of IT management and observability software, has outlined its predictions for the key trends that will shape enterprise technology over the course of the year. The company, known for its innovation in aligning IT solutions with modern infrastructural challenges, asserts that the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation will intensify, driven by enterprises’ increasing desire to bolster efficiency, service delivery, and productivity.

Embracing AI, ML, and Automation

With businesses increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, managing these complex digital environments has become a daunting task. In response, IT teams are turning to AI-powered automation to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. As SolarWinds’ vice president of global solutions engineering, Jeff Stewart, pointed out, the conversation has evolved from simply acknowledging the existence of AI to exploring its increasingly sophisticated and practical applications.

Key Areas of Focus

SolarWinds predicts that enterprises will concentrate on several specific areas as they navigate 2024’s technological landscape. These include achieving comprehensive observability across full tech stacks, tackling database issues at their origins, adopting Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), and refining IT Service Management (ITSM) with AI tools. The anticipated benefits of these advancements include reduced downtime, quicker issue resolution, and robust support for IT teams.

Continued Leadership through Innovation

Throughout 2023, SolarWinds maintained its industry leadership through a commitment to continual innovation and close engagement with its user community, THWACK. The company’s solutions are designed to evolve in tandem with the dynamic challenges of modern IT infrastructure, providing crucial support to organizations in their digital transformation efforts.

As we venture into 2024, the insights offered by SolarWinds provide a valuable guide for enterprises navigating the evolving landscape of IT. With AI, ML, and automation at the forefront, the future promises to be a time of unprecedented efficiency and productivity in the IT sector.