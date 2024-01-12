SK Telecom Unveils AI Service ‘A.’ at CES 2024: A New Era of Communication

South Korean telecommunications giant, SK Telecom (SKT), has unveiled a breakthrough AI service, dubbed ‘A.’ or ‘A dot,’ at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. This revolutionary service is designed to translate and summarize calls, reflecting SKT’s deep-rooted expertise in communication technologies.

Integrating AI into Core Competencies

Kim Yong-hun, SKT’s Vice President in charge of AI, highlighted the company’s strategic focus on weaving AI into its core competencies. His vision aligns with tech leaders like Microsoft, which integrated Copilot into Office, and Google’s introduction of Bard to its search engine. The innovative ‘A.’ service forms part of SKT’s comprehensive AI pyramid strategy, which encompasses AI infrastructure, including chips, AI transformation in existing businesses, and pioneering top-layer services like ‘A.’

‘A.’: The Personal Assistant of the Future

‘A.’ is not just another AI service; it’s envisioned as a personal assistant, streamlining the user experience. SKT aims to transform ‘A.’ into a super app, learning from past ventures that resulted in a convoluted user experience. The company is also hinting at plans for a global tech alliance, with more details expected at the forthcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The Shift towards On-Device AI

Han, another SKT vice president, discussed the gradual shift towards on-device AI. This shift is underpinned by advancements in chip technology and the development of lighter large language models (LLMs). Han predicts a future hybrid model that cleverly combines the power of cloud and on-device LLMs. Upcoming enhancements to ‘A.’ will concentrate on extended communication services, maintaining SKT’s stronghold in the realm of communication.

Currently, the ‘A.’ service offers real-time translation of calls in four languages and is exclusively available for Apple devices. SK Telecom is contemplating extending its service to Android devices in the first quarter. Furthermore, the company is exploring the integration of a large-language model into its AI assistant app to fortify its competitiveness in the AI market.