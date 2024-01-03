Singapore-Based Bunzz Unveils AI-Powered Audit Tool, Offers Free Reports for First 20 Projects

Singaporean Web3 development infrastructure company, Bunzz Pte Ltd, has announced the release of the open beta version of its AI-powered smart contract audit tool, ‘Bunzz Audit’. This is an attempt to revolutionize the audit industry by leveraging artificial intelligence. A significant leap for the blockchain developers, the company is offering free audit reports for the first 20 projects, a move that not only validates its confidence in its new product but also presents a significant advantage to users in an industry where audit costs can reach up to $1 million.

Revolutionizing Audit with AI

‘Bunzz Audit’ is an innovative tool that attempts to tackle the challenges in the audit industry. It integrates a database of known vulnerability patterns and the results of existing contract analysis tools using fine-tuned AI. This integration aids in robust and comprehensive audits, ensuring the security and efficiency of smart contracts, which form the backbone of decentralized applications (DApps).

Free Audit Offer

As part of the launch of the open beta version of ‘Bunzz Audit’, Bunzz Pte Ltd is offering free audit reports for the first 20 projects. This offer presents a significant advantage to developers and companies in the blockchain industry, where normal audit costs range between $50,000 and $1 million. The free audits not only minimize the financial burden but also provide developers with insights into the security and efficiency of their DApps.

Bunzz: Empowering Blockchain Developers

Bunzz Pte Ltd is a DApp Development platform that provides blockchain developers with tools designed to save development time. It leverages a GUI for advanced blockchain developers and an open-source Smart Contract Hub. This allows for smart contract combinations and the building of complex DApps, thereby pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.