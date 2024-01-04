en English
Simulations Plus Posts Solid Q1 2024 Results, Anticipates Strong Future Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Simulations Plus, a leader in predictive analytics and artificial intelligence for drug discovery and clinical outcomes, has reported a solid 21% revenue growth in its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. Chief Executive Officer Shawn O’Connor and newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Will Frederick led the conference call, discussing the company’s performance in detail.

Financial Performance and Outlook

The company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.10, in line with its full-year guidance. Despite a softer environment for biotech and pharmaceutical clients, Simulations Plus held a strong position with robust renewal activity. The company’s outlook for fiscal 2024 remains positive, with anticipated higher revenues and profitability in the remaining quarters. This optimism stems from aggressive budgets from some clients and more conservative spending from others due to upcoming patent expirations.

Segment-Wise Growth

Software revenues, which bolstered by good renewal activity and an active pipeline, increased by 25%. The Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) business unit reported a strong quarter with a 27% revenue increase. However, the Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics (CPP) business unit saw a slight decline. The Cheminformatics unit and the Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) unit saw revenues increase by 3% and 219% respectively.

Services Segment and Backlog

Services segment revenues grew by 17%, with varying outcomes across different business units. The backlog for services projects also saw an increase, rising to $18.9 million from $15.8 million the previous year.

Leadership Appointments and Organizational Structure

In addition to financial performance, the company announced four key leadership appointments. Will Frederick assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer while Dan Szot stepped in as Chief Revenue Officer. The company’s new organizational structure, designed to align with the scientific domains in the drug development process, aims to encourage cross-selling and collaboration.

Overall, Simulations Plus continues to lead in AI and predictive analytics, supporting drug discovery and clinical outcomes. The company’s commitment to growth and corporate responsibility, reflected in its strategic leadership appointments and focus on ESG initiatives, hints at a promising future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

