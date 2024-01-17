Sherweb Unveils Copilot: A New Chapter in AI-Powered IT Solutions

In a significant leap towards embracing the future of workplace technology, Sherweb, a stalwart in providing IT solutions, has announced the launch of Copilot, a product designed to harness the vast potential of generative AI. This breakthrough tool is specifically targeted at Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients.

More Than Just a Product Launch

For Sherweb, the launch of Copilot represents more than just another addition to its portfolio. The company, which has been a reliable partner in the IT solutions space since 1998, views this as the beginning of a new era of partnership with MSPs. The tool will be made available to MSPs through Sherweb's portal, exemplifying the company's commitment to going beyond licensing and being more than a simple cloud marketplace.

According to Benji Germain, Vice President of Products at Sherweb, the launch of Copilot has been met with significant anticipation due to the transformative potential of generative AI in the workplace. He believes that this product will redefine the way SMBs operate and interact with technology, opening up new avenues of productivity and efficiency.

Sherweb: A Partner for Growth

Over the years, Sherweb has distinguished itself through its dedication to providing in-house expert training and tailored support to its partners. This unique approach has enabled its partners to smoothly navigate the complex Microsoft ecosystem and improve their financial performance.

One of Sherweb's partners, Centre Technologies, has experienced first-hand the benefits of this tailored support. Todd Swaney, COO at Centre Technologies, has confirmed the value of Sherweb's partnership and support in growing their Microsoft 365 and Azure business. He also acknowledged Sherweb's instrumental role in guiding them to integrate AI capabilities with Copilot for their clients.

How to Become a Sherweb Partner

For those interested in becoming Sherweb partners and tapping into the potential of Copilot and other innovative tools, the company has recommended learning more about the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Program. This program serves as a gateway for businesses interested in providing Microsoft solutions to their customers, and Sherweb stands ready to support new partners in their journey.