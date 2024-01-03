en English
SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe: A Leap Forward in AI-Powered Cloud Security

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe: A Leap Forward in AI-Powered Cloud Security

In a significant move, SentinelOne, an industry frontrunner in AI-powered security, has declared its acquisition of PingSafe, a trailblazing cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP). The acquisition is set to augment SentinelOne’s security capabilities by assimilating PingSafe’s CNAPP into the renowned SentinelOne Singularity Platform. The key motive behind this integration is to establish a fully integrated security solution that encompasses the complete cloud footprint of an organization, combining cloud workload security, cloud data security, and advanced AI-powered security operations for endpoints, identities, and clouds.

A New Paradigm in Cloud Security

In emphasizing the significance of the acquisition, Ric Smith, SentinelOne’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, underscored that the new approach will streamline cloud security by offering comprehensive management of the attack surface from a single platform. This strategic move aligns perfectly with SentinelOne’s objective to extend its cloud security capabilities and its Singularity Unity Release strategy designed to metamorphose security operations centers.

Strengthening Cloud Security

Anand Prakash, the founder and CEO of PingSafe, expressed confidence that the merger will fortify cloud security through world-class protection for multi-cloud infrastructure. The acquisition will further bring in PingSafe’s advanced features like secrets scanning, attack surface management rules engine, and breach and attack simulation scenarios, in addition to core CNAPP capabilities like cloud security posture management and agentless vulnerability scanning.

Revolutionizing Security Operations

The acquisition of PingSafe is expected to expedite SentinelOne’s cloud security strategy, and align it with its Singularity Unity Release strategy to overhaul security operations centers. The integration aims to redefine cloud security by providing a unified, best-of-breed security platform with advanced, real-time, AI-powered security operations. PingSafe’s capabilities include dynamic, real-time monitoring of multi-cloud workloads, secrets scanning, and attack surface management. The combination of SentinelOne’s and PingSafe’s expertise will revolutionize the way organizations approach their cloud security, ensuring a safer and more secure digital environment.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

