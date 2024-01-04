en English
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Series: A New Era of AI-Powered Mobile Technology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Samsung Electronics is poised to introduce its new Galaxy S24 range of smartphones, set for a launch on January 17. The upcoming series promises to be a game-changer with its integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. However, doubts have been expressed by analysts from Wedbush regarding the implications of such high-end AI capabilities on the hardware configurations of devices like the S24 line.

The AI-Powered Galaxy S24 Series

The Galaxy S24 series is heralded as the ‘smartest AI phones ever,’ with Samsung teasing that AI on these devices will herald a ‘new era of mobile.’ The company equates this shift to the arrival of revolutionary devices such as the Galaxy Note and foldables. The new features include ‘Generative Edit,’ which uses generative AI to make edits to pictures, ‘Live Translate’ that translates a phone call in real-time, AI wallpapers, AI-powered slow motion video creation, and others.

In addition to these features, the phones will also support note summarization in Samsung Notes and real-time language translation during calls. One UI 6.1, Samsung’s proprietary user interface, will bring features such as highlighting essential things on a webpage, language translation, webpage/article summarization, and video compression.

Hardware Specifications and Expectations

The Galaxy S24 phones come with flat but bigger, brighter displays and a titanium frame. They are powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Ultra model boasts a 200MP triple rear camera setup, an aspect that sets it apart in the market. The battery setup for the three models will range from 4,000 mAh to 5,000 mAh. The basic Samsung Galaxy S24, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, could start at around EUR 899.

While the heightened focus on generative artificial intelligence could boost smartphone sales, there is speculation that the early launch of the Galaxy S24 could be a response to stagnating sales in major markets. The S24 series is pitted against the Google Pixel 8 Pro, with its AI features and camera capabilities.

Market Response and Future Expectations

The news of the impending launch coincides with a 3.3% drop in Samsung’s share prices on Wednesday. As per analysts at Wedbush, the memory requirements for such AI-driven devices could range from the high end of current typical configurations to approximately double that amount. However, memory companies seem more enthusiastic about data center opportunities than changes in edge configurations, hinting at more dramatic technological shifts post-2024.

As we count the days to the official launch, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the impact of these highly-intelligent devices on the future of mobile technology.

AI & ML South Korea
