Samsung Unveils Upgraded AI Robot Ballie and More at CES 2024

In a flurry of innovation at CES 2024, Samsung unveiled a host of pioneering technologies, including an upgraded version of its AI robot companion, Ballie. The new Ballie is not only larger and sleeker but also offers control via voice commands and text messages. Its features extend beyond the ordinary, with the capacity to project images onto different surfaces as it accompanies the user around the house.

Ballie: More Than a Robot

The latest Ballie iteration is more than just a robot; it’s a smart home assistant capable of controlling various appliances, greeting users, and even offering pet care. With its spatial lidar sensor and 1080p projector, Ballie can project content onto walls, adjust picture angles, and interact with both smart and non-smart devices within a home. Samsung has promised additional functionalities like reminders, access to remote medical services, and personalization, although details regarding the robot’s availability and pricing remain elusive.

Samsung’s Other Innovative Displays at CES 2024

Apart from Ballie, Samsung also showcased the unique Music Frame—a picture frame that doubles as a music player, supporting Dolby Atmos audio without a digital screen. It requires physical photos, bridging the gap between nostalgia and modernity. The Korean tech giant also revealed its Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, fitted with a 32-inch screen and AI Vision technology. This smart fridge can recognize 33 different food items and propose suitable recipes, adding a layer of convenience to kitchen management.

Adding to the intrigue, Samsung teased a transparent TV without offering extensive details, leaving the audience in suspense. Meanwhile, the Neo QLED 8K projector stood out with its ability to deliver wireless 8K image quality, featuring an Active Voice Amplifier Pro for optimized audio against background noise.

The Balance Between Functionality and Novelty

The unveiling of these devices at CES 2024 has sparked discussions about their practicality in everyday use. While some of Samsung’s innovations, like the AI-enhanced Ballie and the smart refrigerator, present clear utility, others, like the transparent TV, may be viewed as novelties. As technology evolves, the balance between functionality and novelty remains a complex, yet fascinating, conversation.