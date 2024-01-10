Samsung Unveils AI Capabilities of Galaxy in Collaboration with Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

In an electrifying blend of technology and entertainment, Samsung has unveiled its innovative AI capabilities for its Galaxy mobile phone line, in a teaser campaign on the Sphere’s grand exterior LED display, the Exosphere. This event, occurring in tandem with the CES show, saw Samsung partnering with Marvel Studios’ animated series, ‘What If…?’ Season 2. The series, exclusive to Disney+, presents a unique connection to Samsung’s AI reveal, drawing from the theme of exploration and limitless possibilities.

Galaxy’s AI and ‘What If…?’

The campaign cleverly drew parallels between the character Doctor Strange from ‘What If…?’ and the potential offered by the Galaxy’s AI. Much like Doctor Strange’s exploration of new dimensions, Samsung’s AI is set to usher users into a new realm of discovery. The Sphere advertising took place on January 8, serving as a teaser for the upcoming launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17.

Artificial Intelligence in Mobile Experience

Stephanie Choi, the Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing at Samsung Electronics Mobile eXperience Business, announced the introduction of AI innovations. These innovations are touted to revolutionize the mobile experience, with a special collaboration with a tech industry partner yet to be unveiled. Samsung’s AI is expected to enhance connected experiences across its products and services.

Samsung’s Strategy: Integration of Popular Culture

Samsung’s partnership with Marvel Studios exemplifies the company’s strategy to incorporate popular culture into its marketing efforts. As Samsung gears up to reveal what promises to be a significant advancement in mobile technology, this approach could prove instrumental in reaching a larger audience and fostering deeper engagement. Samsung’s AI capabilities are anticipated to be integrated into several products such as the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, The Premiere 8K projector, and the Bespoke 4 Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub.

In the end, Samsung’s latest marketing campaign serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to innovate and its ability to blend technology with storytelling, capturing the imagination of consumers worldwide. With the impending Galaxy Unpacked event, the tech world waits in eager anticipation of what Samsung’s AI will bring to the table.