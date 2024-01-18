en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Samsung Unleashes AI-Powered Galaxy S24 Series, Intensifying Smartphone Market Competition

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
Samsung Unleashes AI-Powered Galaxy S24 Series, Intensifying Smartphone Market Competition

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy S24 series, with a strong emphasis on built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, in a bold move that has increased competition in the consumer electronics space. This announcement marks the first time Samsung has used AI in its smartphones, in collaboration with Google’s groundbreaking Gemini AI model. The release of these AI-enhanced devices has the potential to usher in a new era for the global smartphone industry, significantly altering its dynamics.

Introducing Galaxy AI: A New Chapter in Smartphone Technology

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, officially launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in 2024, comes equipped with Galaxy AI — an innovative feature that leverages generative AI for various applications. The phones have access to three different versions of Google’s Gemini AI model — Gemini Pro, Gemini Ultra, and Gemini Nano — which cater to a range of apps. This AI inclusion extends to features such as Circle to Search and Magic Compose in Google Messages, and also enhances Android Auto’s capabilities.

According to Won-Joon Choi from Samsung, Galaxy AI will be incorporated into future Galaxy products, including their voice assistant, Bixby. This signifies that Galaxy AI, rather than replacing Bixby, will augment its capabilities, enabling a more seamless and intuitive user experience. Furthermore, the Live Translate feature on the Galaxy S24 series can translate calls in real-time across 13 different languages, adding a new dimension to cross-cultural communication.

Unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: A Glimpse into the Future

The Galaxy S24 series, available in four colors, boasts upgraded specs and cameras, with the S24 Ultra featuring a titanium body, a 50-megapixel 5x optical camera, and 12GB of RAM. The S24 and S24 Plus models, on the other hand, offer larger screens and improved batteries. Samsung has also committed to sustainability efforts and promised seven years of Android and security updates. Despite the advancements, the pricing for the S24 and S24 Plus remains unchanged, with a modest $100 increase for the S24 Ultra.

In addition to the S24 series, Samsung also teased the Galaxy Ring, a new health-tracking wearable, further expanding its product portfolio. However, an official launch date for this device has not been announced yet. With this broad array of high-tech offerings, Samsung aims to solidify its position as a force to be reckoned with in the consumer electronics sector.

0
AI & ML United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
2 mins ago
Machine Learning: The New Frontier in COVID-19 Severity Prediction
The COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented health crisis, has underlined the critical role of predictive measures in managing healthcare, especially for the most vulnerable populations. At the heart of these predictive measures lies machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence (AI), that has been instrumental in forecasting the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, thereby enabling timely interventions.
Machine Learning: The New Frontier in COVID-19 Severity Prediction
From Science Fiction to Reality: The Evolution of AI
2 hours ago
From Science Fiction to Reality: The Evolution of AI
AI Language Models: The Next Big Leap in Academia
2 hours ago
AI Language Models: The Next Big Leap in Academia
Lucyd's Nautica: ChatGPT-integrated Smart Glasses Set to Revolutionize Fashion Tech
12 mins ago
Lucyd's Nautica: ChatGPT-integrated Smart Glasses Set to Revolutionize Fashion Tech
ZDNet's Review Process and Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Unveiling Highlight AI Innovations
33 mins ago
ZDNet's Review Process and Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Unveiling Highlight AI Innovations
Rep. Phillips Calls Andrew Yang 'Brother from Another Mother' at New Hampshire Campaign Event
1 hour ago
Rep. Phillips Calls Andrew Yang 'Brother from Another Mother' at New Hampshire Campaign Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Engineered Biosensors: A Revolutionary Approach to Cancer Therapy
9 seconds
Engineered Biosensors: A Revolutionary Approach to Cancer Therapy
High School Sports Stars: Champions on the Field and in the Classroom
31 seconds
High School Sports Stars: Champions on the Field and in the Classroom
Machine Learning: The New Frontier in COVID-19 Severity Prediction
2 mins
Machine Learning: The New Frontier in COVID-19 Severity Prediction
Understanding COVID-19 Headaches and the Emerging JN 1 Variant
2 mins
Understanding COVID-19 Headaches and the Emerging JN 1 Variant
ODU Basketball Triumphs Amid Coach's Health Struggles
2 mins
ODU Basketball Triumphs Amid Coach's Health Struggles
Britney Spears Calls Sam Asghari 'Ex-Husband' Amid Divorce, Dismisses Musical Comeback
2 mins
Britney Spears Calls Sam Asghari 'Ex-Husband' Amid Divorce, Dismisses Musical Comeback
Green Tea: Dr. Michael Mosley Spotlights the Brew's Health Boosts
2 mins
Green Tea: Dr. Michael Mosley Spotlights the Brew's Health Boosts
Los Angeles Rams Eye Kevin Dotson for Contract Extension Amid Offseason Strategy
2 mins
Los Angeles Rams Eye Kevin Dotson for Contract Extension Amid Offseason Strategy
Kieran Treadwell's Injury: A Blow to Ulster and a Boost for the Quins
2 mins
Kieran Treadwell's Injury: A Blow to Ulster and a Boost for the Quins
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
29 mins
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
30 mins
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
42 mins
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
2 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
2 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
3 hours
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
7 hours
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Diverse Weekend Events Brighten New Hampshire Towns
8 hours
Diverse Weekend Events Brighten New Hampshire Towns
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
8 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app