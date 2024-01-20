Samsung Launches One UI 6.1 with Bluetooth Auracast Feature on Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung's latest launch, the Galaxy S24 series, comes packaged with the One UI 6.1 update, a bundle of fresh features and enhancements. A standout inclusion is the Bluetooth Auracast – a resourceful feature that transforms Samsung phones into broadcasting hubs, allowing the creation of Bluetooth audio broadcasts, an innovation initially seen in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Unleashing the Power of Auracast

With the One UI 6.1 update, users can generate a 'Broadcast Sound Using Auracast' from their Bluetooth settings. This feature enables multiple Bluetooth earphones equipped with LE Audio and Auracast to tap into a single audio source. For instance, when music is playing on a Galaxy S24, it can be shared with several listeners simultaneously.

Respecting user privacy, the feature requires a four-digit password for others to join an audiocast, ensuring that only those with permission can access the broadcast. The intention is to create a more communal and inclusive listening experience without compromising security.

One UI 6.1 Update: A Game Changer

Beyond Auracast, the One UI 6.1 update introduces a number of other features. The Samsung Find app, Super HDR support, and several AI-powered enhancements are all part of the package. The update could be potentially rolled out for existing Samsung smartphones and tablets, provided they support Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio capabilities.

Galaxy S24 Series: A New Benchmark

The Galaxy S24 series sets a new benchmark with advanced AI-phone capabilities, a powerful new processor, up to 7 years of updates, improved cooling systems, the latest Android 14 software, increased RAM and storage options, larger and brighter screens, and a sleek titanium design option. The series also boasts improved battery power and enhanced camera setups.

Notably, the S24 Ultra features a 200MP main camera and a new 5x optical zoom lens, supplemented by AI-features like Nightography Zoom. The pricing for the S24 series aligns with the S23 series, with the Ultra model costing about $100 more than its predecessor, a testimony to the value added by the latest features.