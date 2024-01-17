Samsung Launches Galaxy S24 Series with Ground-breaking AI Features

Samsung has unveiled its flagship Galaxy S24 series, introducing three new models: the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. These devices incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) in a manner intended to elevate user experience, with features that include transcription and translation of phone conversations in real-time, a capability that marks a first in the industry.

Unprecedented AI Capabilities

The S24 series' advanced AI capabilities do not stop at translating phone calls. The smartphones can also transcribe voice recordings and remove unwanted elements from photographs, offering users a seamless experience. The Live Translate tool is one of the notable features, translating phone conversations in real-time, right out of the box. Other AI features include summarizing text, photo editing, and a Google-powered circle search feature that provides more information on selected text or images.

Competing in a Market Dominated by AI

As AI continues to become more deeply integrated into smartphones, companies like Samsung aim to distinguish their products from competitors. With Apple recently leading the global smartphone shipments, Samsung's new Galaxy S24 series showcases how manufacturers are exploring the practical applications of AI in everyday devices. The article also mentions other AI-centric gadgets under development, such as Humane's AI pin and Rabbit's pocketable device, indicating a shift towards alternative smart technologies.

Considerations for the Consumer

While the wave of AI-integrated devices presents exciting opportunities for tech enthusiasts, the article advises consumers to consider carefully before investing in AI-centric gadgets. The reason being, the industry is still in the process of determining how AI can be most effectively utilized in consumer technology. Nonetheless, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, with its advanced AI features and improved hardware specifications, presents a compelling option for those seeking to experience the next generation of smart technology.