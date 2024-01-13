Samsung Electronics Unveils Innovative AI Technologies at CES 2024

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), an assembly of thought leaders and innovators, Samsung Electronics took center stage, brandishing a portfolio of trailblazing AI technologies. Samsung, a tour de force in the realm of digital technology, set a new record by presenting 15 C-Lab projects. The lineup included ten projects from C-Lab Outside, three in-house ventures, and two from C-Lab Inside, each pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Introducing FIVA: Fitness in the Metaverse

Standing out among Samsung’s C-Lab offerings was the introduction of ‘FIVA’ by Goose Labs, a C-Lab spin-off. FIVA, an AI-powered metaverse home fitness app, capitalizes on AI motion detection to ensure correct exercise form in the metaverse, showcasing Samsung’s commitment to integrating advanced AI technology with personal fitness.

VRIN 3D: Creating High-Quality 3D Content

RebuilderAI, another startup from C-Lab Outside, unveiled its award-winning ‘VRIN 3D’ technology. This innovative tool allows users to generate high-quality 3D content using nothing more than a smartphone, indicative of Samsung’s drive to democratize content creation.

Style Bot and Yellosis: AI Fashion and Health Tech

Other notable C-Lab projects included ‘Style Bot’, an AI fashion recommendation service, and ‘Yellosis’, a smart toilet technology for urine analysis. These innovations underscore Samsung’s commitment to leveraging AI for personalized style guidance and proactive health management.

Unveiling New Gaming Monitors and More

But Samsung’s showcase at CES 2024 was not limited to C-Lab innovations. The tech giant also unveiled a new range of products in its gaming monitor lineup, including the Odyssey OLED G6, G8, and G9. Additionally, Samsung installed its first Onyx Cinema LED display in Germany, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion. The company also introduced the Smart Monitor M8, QD-OLED monitors, a monitor called The Link, and an unprecedented 3D gaming monitor offering a glasses-free experience.

Preparing for the Galaxy S24 Series Debut

Building anticipation, Samsung announced preparations for the official debut of the Galaxy S24 series. The company is also expanding its physical footprint with the opening of Galaxy AI Experience Spaces in eight cities worldwide. As part of its ongoing product promotion, Samsung highlighted its range of foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, each boasting unique folding form factors.