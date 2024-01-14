Sam’s Club Unveils AI Technology to Streamline Checkout Process

In a significant forward stride for retail technology, Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart, is introducing a game-changing artificial intelligence (AI) system. The innovative technology aims to expedite the checkout process, transforming the shopping experience for customers. This AI system will scan shopper’s carts, eliminating the need for customers to present their receipts to store employees at the exit.

Revolutionizing the Shopping Experience

Megan Crozier, executive vice president of Walmart, spotlighted the potential of this technological advancement during the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Crozier emphasized that the time saved from eradicating receipt checks is nothing short of substantial. Receipt checking, a longstanding practice at wholesale stores such as Sam’s Club, Costco, and BJ’s Wholesale Club, is designed to verify purchases and maintain inventory accuracy.

Addressing Criticism and Potential Racial Bias

However, this traditional practice has not been without its criticisms. Reports of potential racial bias have surfaced, with certain customers, particularly those of color, allegedly experiencing more stringent checks than others. The implementation of AI technology for cart scanning is expected to counter these bottlenecks, reducing friction at store exits and creating a more equitable shopping environment.

AI: The Future of Retail

The introduction of AI in retail settings like Sam’s Club is indicative of a larger trend. As technology advances, AI’s role in improving and personalizing the shopping experience becomes increasingly evident. From AI-powered features for Walmart+ members to the expansion of drone delivery for enhanced customer convenience, the future of retail is undeniably digital.