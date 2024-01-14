en English
Sam’s Club to Transform Shopping Experience with AI Technology

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
In a significant stride towards digitizing the retail experience, Sam’s Club, the Walmart-owned store chain, is gearing up to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology at its exit doors. Promising a shift from the traditional practice of manual receipt inspection, this move is set to revolutionize the shopping experience, making it seamless for both the store and its patrons.

AI: The New Game-Changer in Retail

As part of this groundbreaking initiative, the AI will automatically scan the contents of shoppers’ carts, thereby eliminating the need for employees to manually check receipts upon customers’ departure. This innovation is not just about saving those few extra seconds it takes to scan a receipt, but about addressing the significant delays that can occur, especially in a store where bulk purchases are the norm.

Addressing Criticism and Streamlining Processes

The traditional practice of checking receipts, a standard procedure at bulk item stores like Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale Club, has not been without its critics. Allegations of potential racial bias have surfaced, with some customers claiming they were subject to more stringent inspections than others. With the implementation of AI technology, such concerns can be put to rest, ensuring a fair and transparent process for all customers.

Reimagining Retail with AI

Megan Crozier, an executive vice president at Walmart, made the announcement about the new AI technology during the company’s presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The deployment of this technology is expected to ease bottlenecks at the store exits and offer a smoother shopping experience. Currently installed in 10 locations, the technology is expected to expand to all 600 Sam’s Club locations by 2025, reimagining the retail landscape and setting a new benchmark in customer service.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

