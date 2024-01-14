en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Sam’s Club Implements AI to Streamline Shopping and Address Bias

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Sam’s Club Implements AI to Streamline Shopping and Address Bias

Sam’s Club, the wholesale subsidiary of retail giant Walmart, is taking a leap towards the future with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its operations. The objective is to revolutionize the shopping experience by eliminating the traditional practice of store employees checking customer receipts at exit doors, a move expected to significantly streamline the shopping process and address issues of racial bias.

AI Takes Over Receipt Checking

In a recent announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Megan Crozier, an executive vice president at Walmart, revealed the company’s plans to implement this significant change. The new AI system is designed to scan shoppers’ carts, eliminating the need for customers to present their receipts upon exiting. This traditional practice has often resulted in bottlenecks at store exits, hindering a smooth shopping experience.

Addressing Racial Bias

Beyond expediting the checkout process, this innovative move is also a response to concerns regarding racial bias. Some customers have reported more thorough checks, sparking discussions about racial profiling in these routine procedures. By replacing human judgment with impartial AI technology, Sam’s Club aims to make the shopping experience more efficient and potentially less discriminatory.

Shaping the Future of Shopping

Receipt checking has long been a standard practice at bulk item stores such as Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale Club. However, the integration of AI technology signifies a significant shift in how these stores operate. By harnessing the power of AI, Sam’s Club is not only improving efficiency but also setting a precedent for other retailers to follow. As the world moves towards a more technology-driven era, such advancements are likely to become increasingly common, shaping the future of the retail industry.

0
AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
11 mins ago
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
As we delve into the future of technology, the recent Week in Review (WiR) by TechCrunch unveils a panorama of significant advancements in the tech sphere that transpired alongside the 2024 CES event. From AI enhancements in home robots to the launch of AI-based marketplaces, the tech industry is brimming with intriguing developments. Companies at
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
2 hours ago
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
Apple to Shut 121-Member AI Team in San Diego
5 hours ago
Apple to Shut 121-Member AI Team in San Diego
Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica
21 mins ago
Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
1 hour ago
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
Karnataka Shines at Davos: A Focus on AI and Innovation
2 hours ago
Karnataka Shines at Davos: A Focus on AI and Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
10 seconds
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
51 seconds
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
3 mins
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
4 mins
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
5 mins
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
5 mins
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
5 mins
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
6 mins
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
8 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app