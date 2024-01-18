Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Calls for Safety Protocols in AI at World Economic Forum

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, underscored the imperative for safety protocols and trust principles in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI). Benioff spotlighted the significant strides AI has taken in recent years, while cautioning against a disastrous 'Hiroshima moment' with AI technology. This warning comes amidst escalating concerns about AI's trustworthiness, potential biases, and the risks it poses to employment.

AI's Impact on Employment and Intellectual Property

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has signalled that nearly 40% of global jobs could be impacted due to the rise of AI. High-profile legal battles, such as The New York Times suing Microsoft and OpenAI for alleged infringement and misappropriation of content, have highlighted issues revolving around intellectual property. Salesforce, having recently launched Einstein GPT, its generative AI software, has a significant stake in the AI discussion. The company has reported an 11% year-on-year increase in revenue in its fiscal third quarter, testifying to its successful foray into AI.

Generative AI: Progress and Concerns

Generative AI, capable of generating new content in response to user prompts, has been trained on vast amounts of data and is being utilized across varied industries. Nevertheless, apprehensions linger about AI's potential to amplify cyber vulnerabilities. A critical agreement was forged at a summit in Bletchley Park, England, where global leaders pledged to create frameworks for the safe development of AI.

Tech Leaders Weigh in on AI's Future

Other tech frontrunners, including Sam Altman of OpenAI and Pat Gelsinger of Intel, have shared their perspectives on AI. Altman proposed that while artificial general intelligence (AGI) is imminent, it currently serves as a productivity tool rather than a threat to jobs. The discourse at the World Economic Forum also revolved around the economic potential of AI, the risk of misinformation, job displacement, and the widening economic divide. The need for global governance of AI, responsible regulation, and retraining workers was discussed, underlining the geopolitical tensions and conflicting interests in regulating AI among different nations.