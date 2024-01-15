SAG-AFTRA and Replica Studios Ink Landmark Agreement for Voice Actors in AI

As technology evolves, the way we interact with our virtual landscapes changes, and with artificial intelligence (AI) making waves, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has taken a pioneering step. The union has formed a groundbreaking agreement with tech firm Replica Studios, specialists in AI-fueled voice simulations. Presented at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas by SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, this arrangement aims to safeguard voice actors' rights while also stimulating new opportunities within AI's realm.

From Strife to Strategy

This deal comes on the heels of a protracted strike by the union last year. The agreement is designed to offer unparalleled protections tailored specifically to AI technology. It sets the minimum rates, ensures consent for use in projects, and mandates secure data storage for voice actors' digital simulations. The SAG-AFTRA contract for interactive work negotiated in 2017, unfortunately, did not cover the emerging AI domain, leaving a gap that this new agreement addresses diligently.

Voices in the Virtual World

The agreement paves the way for licensed simulated voices to be deployed in video games and other interactive media. More importantly, it empowers performers with control over how their digital voice replicas are used. This offers them a sense of security and agency in an industry rapidly being transformed by technological advancements. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher hailed the deal as a shining example of AI being used responsibly and ethically.

A Step Towards a New Revenue Stream

Replica Studios' CEO Shreyas Nivas sees the deal as a pathway to establishing new revenue streams. He maintains that it won't replace traditional voice recording methods but will supplement them. However, despite these assurances, there are lingering concerns among actors about AI's ability to produce convincing voice replicas, which could potentially endanger their livelihoods. The misuse of game mods, such as those in Skyrim that cloned actors' voices for unseemly content, underscores this fear.

Protecting Artists in the Age of AI

The recent case of actor Ned Luke, who voiced Michael De Santa in GTA 5, highlights the need for such protection. Luke reprimanded an AI company for releasing an unlicensed voice chatbot based on his character and managed to have the offending bot removed from the internet. This incident underscores the ethical and legal issues surrounding AI technology and the rights of voice actors and creators.