Riskonnect Acquires Ventiv Technology: A New Era in Integrated Risk Management

In a significant maneuver within the integrated risk management (IRM) landscape, Riskonnect, a renown IRM solutions provider, has consolidated its industry standing by acquiring Ventiv Technology. This acquisition, backed by TA Associates, Riskonnect’s majority investor, intertwines the distinct strengths of both entities, positioning them to deliver enhanced customer value through a comprehensive suite of risk management tools. The fusion serves a global customer base of over 2,500, broadening the spectrum of product offerings and services available.

Riskonnect: A Leader in IRM Solutions

Riskonnect’s IRM platform stands out in the industry for its diverse range of tools and insights, enabling businesses to anticipate, manage, and mitigate risks effectively. The platform’s robust functionality is expected to gain further depth and breadth with the inclusion of Ventiv Technology’s expertise.

Ventiv Technology: Pioneering RMIS Analytics

Ventiv Technology, widely recognized for its advancements in risk, insurance, and underwriting technology, brings to the table its prowess in risk management information system (RMIS) Analytics, claims administration, and policy solutions. Its cutting-edge approach to data analysis leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), ensuring the delivery of advanced, actionable insights.

The Merger: A Strategic Alignment

This strategic alignment is more than a mere acquisition; it’s a fusion of visions to transform risk management on a global scale. Additional investment capital provided by TA Associates underscores their support for this merger and its potential to redefine the industry. Redhand Advisors, an independent consulting firm specializing in risk management technology, acknowledges the merger’s significance in the industry, signaling a new era in risk management solutions.