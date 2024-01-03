en English
RiskOn International and MeetKai Join Forces to Launch Innovative AI Product, askROI.com

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
RiskOn International and MeetKai Join Forces to Launch Innovative AI Product, askROI.com

RiskOn International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROI) in a joint venture with Meetkai, Inc. has rolled out an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tool, ‘askROI.com’. This innovative AI product is aimed at transforming the way businesses and individuals manage and access their data. The platform is ready to accept businesses for pilot programs, kick-starting on January 3, 2024. In synergy with this, a pilot program has been launched involving Effvision Business Solutions to fine-tune the platform through constructive feedback.

askROI.com: A Leap in AI-driven Data Management

Developed over the past five years, askROI.com is built on the domain-specific technology developed by MeetKai. James Kaplan, the co-founder and CEO of MeetKai, steered the development of this AI product. Kaplan, recognized for his expertise in computer science and programming, has led the project to integrate AI into businesses’ internal tools and processes. The launch signals a significant step for both RiskOn International and MeetKai in exploring AI and data analytics.

Collaboration with Effvision Business Solutions

Effvision Business Solutions, a technology solutions provider with over a decade of experience in tech-empowerment and digital transformation, is an integral part of this pilot program. The collaboration aims to showcase the tool’s potential in delivering a direct return on investment for businesses and individuals nationwide. With a focus on tailored solutions for clients, the success of the platform could lead to increased revenue streams for RiskOn International.

Strategic Move by RiskOn International

The announcement represents a strategic move by RiskOn International to position itself within the growing AI market. RiskOn International, which was founded in 2011, owns other ventures including the BitNile.com metaverse platform and specialized healthcare clinics, and holds significant stakes in Wolf Energy Services Inc. and White River Energy Corp. The company’s entry into the AI industry indicates recognition of the importance of specialized AI in enhancing business operations.

AI & ML Business
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

