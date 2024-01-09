en English
AI & ML

Ringfence Raises $1.5M to Safeguard Creators’ Rights in AI-Generated Content

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Ringfence Raises $1.5M to Safeguard Creators’ Rights in AI-Generated Content

Ringfence, a pioneering generative AI platform, has successfully raised $1.5 million in a seed round to bolster its services that ensure creators’ rights to fair compensation for use of their work in AI-generated content. The funding round witnessed the participation of well-established entities such as Rarestone Capital, Morningstar Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Curiosity Capital, Noir Ventures, along with other funds and angel investors.

Ringfence’s Mission

Ringfence is crafted to support creators in the rapidly evolving Web3 and Generative AI realm by offering an infrastructure that enables them to securely store, protect, and monetize diverse media types such as photos, images, videos, documents, and music. The platform addresses the existing legal quandaries surrounding the application of intellectual property laws to generative AI, by facilitating creators to verify their ownership and grant authorizations for AI to leverage their content for creating fresh AI-generated content (AIGC).

Facilitating AIGC Minting Across Blockchains

Furthermore, Ringfence introduces the capability to mint AIGC on any EVM-compatible blockchain using LayerZero’s OFT standard, which smoothens the transfer of fungible tokens across multiple blockchains. This feature adds an extra layer of flexibility and universality to the platform, making it more accommodating for creators.

Ringfence’s Value Proposition

Whitney Gibbs, the founder of Ringfence, emphasizes the burgeoning potential of the Web3 and AI market and underscores the critical need for creators to retain control over the usage of their work. To this end, Ringfence offers unlimited cloud storage, content ownership verification, perpetual compensation for AI usage of content, and AI tools for content creation. The beta version of Ringfence is slated for release in Q1 2024, with a waitlist already open for creators at ringfence.ai.

AI & ML Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

