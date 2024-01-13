Revolutionizing Face Memorability Prediction with New Machine Learning Models

Recent studies have shifted the focus to predicting the memorability of face photographs using machine learning. While generic memorability models perform commendably on scene and object images, they falter when it comes to human faces. The memorability of an image, consistent across individuals and time, depends more on the image’s intrinsic characteristics than on a limited set of identifiable attributes. Various researches have attempted to predict image memorability using convolutional neural networks. Notably, face memorability refers to the memorability of a facial photograph, not an individual’s actual visage.

Existing Models Fall Short

Deep neural network models, trained on the LaMem dataset, have shown inadequacy in predicting the memorability of face photographs. Models like MemNet, MemVGG, and IncResMem were tested on the 10k US Adult Faces Database, which comprises 10,168 natural oval-shaped face photographs. Despite being fine-tuned on this database, these models showcased subpar accuracy.

A Leap Towards Improvement

To address this shortcoming, researchers proposed ten new models. Some of these were pre-trained on LaMem, while others were pre-trained on the VGGFace dataset. The latter group, fine-tuned on the 10k US faces, displayed remarkable performance. Among them, the SENet and SENVGG models demonstrated the highest rank correlation, achieving near-human consistency.

Adaptability Across Face Shapes

The study also ventured into the application of these models to both oval-shaped and square-shaped face images. For testing purposes, StyleGAN2-generated images were used. The results indicated that, except for SENVGG, models pre-trained on VGGFace and fine-tuned on the 10k database yielded higher correlation scores for memorability prediction compared to those only fine-tuned on LaMem. This signifies that models pre-trained on face-specific datasets are better at memorability prediction and can adapt to various face shapes without requiring image formatting.