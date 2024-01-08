en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Revolutionizing Everyday Life: The Integration of AI and Robotics into Consumer Products

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Revolutionizing Everyday Life: The Integration of AI and Robotics into Consumer Products

In an era of technology where boundaries are continuously pushed and redefined, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics into everyday products is creating a transformative wave across various industries and consumer experiences. From household appliances and vehicles to personal care items, the amalgamation of AI and robotics is not only enhancing the functionality and efficiency of these products but is also cultivating unique capabilities that were previously beyond reach.

AI: The Brain of Modern Products

As AI grows increasingly sophisticated, it is being infused into products to perform intricate tasks, make decisions, and learn from user behavior, thereby providing personalized experiences. The ability of AI to learn and adapt to individual requirements is revolutionizing user interaction with products.

Robotics: The Muscle behind Automation

Robotics, on the other hand, is paving the way for physical automation capabilities. By allowing products to perform tasks autonomously or assisting humans in their daily routines, robotics is adding a new dimension to product functionality. Together, AI and robotics are creating smart homes, autonomous vehicles, and personalized health and fitness solutions that cater to individual needs.

Unveiling the Future: LG’s AI Smart Home Robot

The potential of this technological combination was recently demonstrated at CES 2024, where LG unveiled an AI smart home robot. This two-legged assistant moves around the home, connecting to a range of smart appliances through LG’s smart home platform, ThinQ. Equipped with face and user recognition, the robot can monitor pets, patrol the house, provide medication reminders, make emergency calls, and even analyze mood based on voice and facial cues – a significant leap in integrating AI and robotics into everyday life.

Similarly, Samsung is developing a spherical home robot called Ballie. Designed to navigate rooms, project media, respond to voice and text commands, and potentially offer senior care, Ballie represents a growing trend amongst major consumer tech companies investing in home robots. This trend indicates a newfound optimism that people are ready to welcome these machines into their households.

The integration of AI and robotics into common products is expected to continue advancing as technology evolves, eventually making AI and robotics an indispensable part of our daily lives.

0
AI & ML
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
1 hour ago
Nebraska Lawmakers Grapple with AI Voice Cloning: A Call for Legislation
In Nebraska, a pioneering project involving legislators and a university has raised eyebrows and sparked debate about the potentialities and pitfalls of artificial intelligence (AI). As part of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) class project, seven lawmakers lent their voices to an experiment aiming to clone their sonic identities using AI. The results, while fascinating,
Nebraska Lawmakers Grapple with AI Voice Cloning: A Call for Legislation
Chief Justice John Roberts Highlights AI's Impact on Law in 2023 Year-End Report
3 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts Highlights AI's Impact on Law in 2023 Year-End Report
Zendesk Acquires Klaus to Boost AI Capabilities in Customer Service
3 hours ago
Zendesk Acquires Klaus to Boost AI Capabilities in Customer Service
Procurify Successfully Implements Four-Day Workweek: A New Standard in the Making?
1 hour ago
Procurify Successfully Implements Four-Day Workweek: A New Standard in the Making?
AI Enhances Diagnosis of Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Mayo Clinic Study
2 hours ago
AI Enhances Diagnosis of Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Mayo Clinic Study
CFTC Technology Advisory Committee Discusses AI, Cyber Resilience, and DeFi
3 hours ago
CFTC Technology Advisory Committee Discusses AI, Cyber Resilience, and DeFi
Latest Headlines
World News
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
1 min
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
1 min
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
5 mins
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
7 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Biology and 'Bingo Wings': The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms
8 mins
Biology and 'Bingo Wings': The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
8 mins
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
10 mins
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
11 mins
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
11 mins
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
7 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
24 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app