en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Revolutionizing CRISPR Prediction: AI-Based Approach Provides New Insights

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Revolutionizing CRISPR Prediction: AI-Based Approach Provides New Insights

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the Wurzburg Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research and the Helmholtz AI Cooperative have developed a machine learning approach that significantly improves the predictive accuracy of CRISPR technologies. This development offers valuable insights for designing more effective CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) experiments, with potential implications for both biotechnology and basic research in understanding and fighting pathogens.

Unraveling the Efficacy of CRISPR Technologies

The research, recently published in the journal Genome Biology, focused on the CRISPRi system—a mechanism that silences gene expression without altering the DNA sequence. The team leveraged data from multiple genome-wide CRISPRi essentiality screens to train a machine learning model. The primary aim was to separate the efficacy of guide RNA from the impact of the silenced gene, a challenging task given the intertwined nature of these elements in CRISPRi performance.

Impact of Targeted Genes on Guide RNA Depletion

The researchers discovered that the characteristics of targeted genes have a substantial impact on guide RNA depletion—more than previously recognized. This insight shifts the perspective on guide RNA efficiency and implies that not all guides are created equal when it comes to CRISPRi. Understanding the influence of the targeted genes on guide RNA efficacy could lead to more refined gene-silencing strategies.

Outperforming Existing Methods

By integrating data from various experiments, the team significantly enhanced the predictive accuracy of their model. The validation tests revealed that their model outperforms existing methods, marking a notable advancement in the realm of gene-editing technologies. This leap forward promises more reliable predictions for CRISPRi performance, enabling scientists to design more effective experiments and potentially streamline the development of treatments and therapies.

This study, supported by the Bavarian State Ministry of Science and Art, epitomizes the power of AI in progressing our understanding of complex biological systems and processes. It sheds light on the intricate interplay between guide RNAs and their target genes, bringing the scientific community a step closer to maximizing the potential of CRISPR technologies.

0
AI & ML Germany Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
57 mins ago
TechMagic Episode: Cathy Hackl Dives into Spatial Computing and Tech Developments
On the latest episode of TechMagic, veteran host Cathy Hackl, together with guest host Lee Kebler, dove into a vibrant discussion that spanned the vast landscape of the tech industry. Hackl, having recently completed her fifth book ‘Spatial Computing: An AI-Driven Business Revolution,’ shared insights, predictions, and developments to expect in the field of spatial
TechMagic Episode: Cathy Hackl Dives into Spatial Computing and Tech Developments
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
3 hours ago
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
AI Models Trained for Deception: An Emerging Threat and Other Recent Discoveries
6 hours ago
AI Models Trained for Deception: An Emerging Threat and Other Recent Discoveries
Microsoft's AI Tool 'Security Copilot' Under Scrutiny Over Incorrect Outputs
2 hours ago
Microsoft's AI Tool 'Security Copilot' Under Scrutiny Over Incorrect Outputs
AI Technology Reinventing the Food Corporation of India's Operations
2 hours ago
AI Technology Reinventing the Food Corporation of India's Operations
The New 'Mean Girls' Adaptation: Updated Wardrobe Sparks Debates Among Fans
3 hours ago
The New 'Mean Girls' Adaptation: Updated Wardrobe Sparks Debates Among Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
50 seconds
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
4 mins
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
5 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
5 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
10 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
15 mins
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
15 mins
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
18 mins
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
19 mins
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app