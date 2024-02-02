Reveal Mobile and LoopMe: A Strategic Partnership to Transform OOH Advertising

In an industry-redefining partnership, Reveal Mobile, a renowned firm specializing in Out of Home (OOH) advertising measurement, is set to join forces with LoopMe, a titan in AI-powered advertising technology. This collaboration aims to amplify brand lift measurement within LoopMe's optimization services, which have a broad reach spanning OOH, digital, and Connected TV (CTV) platforms. This union is hailed as a pivotal advancement in the advertising sphere, where precise and cost-effective campaign measurement is paramount, especially for OOH advertising.

Revolutionizing OOH Advertising

The integration of Reveal Mobile's expertise with LoopMe's services seeks to reshape the measurement of OOH campaign impacts on consumer behaviors. It aims to offer a detailed understanding of foot traffic, online engagement, and provide comprehensive insights into brand lift across various advertising channels. This partnership is instrumental in devising a full-funnel campaign performance solution for OOH, focusing on outcomes from brand lift to sales.

Harnessing AI for Advertising Optimization

LoopMe's distinct AI-led survey technology is designed to optimize media campaigns in real-time, establishing a dynamic feedback loop to enhance advertising performance and outcomes. The partnership with Reveal Mobile will further supercharge LoopMe's industry-leading technology, offering best-in-class measurement across OOH, digital, and CTV. This joint venture is a crucial stride in evaluating the impact of OOH campaigns on foot traffic, in-app, and online activities, delivering brand lift outcomes across all consumer advertising channels.

Leaders' Perspectives

Key figures from both companies, including Anna Bager of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America, Lisa Coffey of LoopMe, and Randy Kilgore of Reveal Mobile, have voiced their excitement for the partnership. They have underscored its significance for media optimization, analytics, and campaign effectiveness measurement in the OOH sector, paving the way for an enriched advertising landscape.