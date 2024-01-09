en English
AI & ML

Reuters Institute Unveils Journalism, Media, and Tech Trends for 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Reuters Institute Unveils Journalism, Media, and Tech Trends for 2024

In its annual report on Journalism, Media, and Technology Trends and Predictions for 2024, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has prompted significant discussion among media leaders. The report, a comprehensive survey condensing insights from 314 media leaders across 56 countries, reveals a shifting landscape for news publishers and their strategies. Authored by Nic Newman, it dissects several key issues affecting the industry.

Decline in Social Media Referrals

One of the most alarming trends highlighted in the report is the decline in referral traffic from social platforms. Facebook referrals have plummeted by 48%, and those from the platform formerly known as Twitter by 27%. This marked decline has resulted in publishers redefining their focus towards direct channels, with an impressive 77% prioritizing these channels. Publishers are now diversifying their approach, experimenting with video, newsletters, podcasts, and maintaining news article production.

Shift in Platform Focus

As social media referrals dwindle, publishers are reallocating resources to other social platforms. WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are on the radar of many, along with Google Discover for increased visibility. This shift in platform focus indicates an evolving strategy among publishers to reach their audience.

The AI Conundrum

While AI is acknowledged for its potential in news automation, recommendations, and commercial uses, there is a wave of skepticism among newsroom leaders regarding potential deals with AI companies. The report predicts minimal financial benefits for publishers, especially smaller ones, from such tie-ups. AI’s role in content creation has been met with ambivalence due to concerns over reputational risks.

Future of Journalism: A Divided View

The confidence in the future of journalism is split right down the middle. Only 47% of executives surveyed expressed optimism about the industry’s future, underlining the lingering concerns about the industry’s challenges. Subscription and membership models are still considered important revenue streams, with publishers also considering bundling options to retain customers.

Addressing News Avoidance

To combat news avoidance and news fatigue, media companies are focusing on explanatory journalism, solution-oriented storytelling, and inspirational human stories. They anticipate that AI tools will play an increasing role in personalizing news content to counter these issues.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

