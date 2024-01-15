en English
AI & ML

Reply Launches AI-Powered 3D Product Configurator: A New Era of Real-Time Visualization

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
In a significant stride towards enhancing product configuration experiences, Reply has unveiled ‘AI Product Discovery.’ This revolutionary 3D product configurator employs generative AI to create highly realistic real-time 3D representations of objects and environments. The cutting-edge solution is the brainchild of Infinity Reply and Machine Learning Reply, both specialized companies within the Reply group focusing on 3D Content Spatial Computing and AI.

Revolutionizing Product Visualization

The AI Product Discovery is powered by Epic’s Unreal Engine, a game engine known for its realistic graphics. This technology translates into an intricate visual experience for users, enabling them to interact with digital twins of the products in a simplified manner. In addition to the superior visual experience, the configurator incorporates a digital assistant based on OpenAI’s Large Language Model. This assistant guides users through the configuration process, making it intuitive and personalized.

Seamless and Interactive User Experience

One of the key aspects of this advanced configurator is its interactive nature. Users can customize products in real-time, and the digital assistant allows for the creation of unique material patterns and textures. The interaction with the configurator is not limited to text commands – users can also utilize voice and gestures. The advanced 3D technologies incorporated into the configurator provide users with control over animations, enhancing visualization and making the configuration process more engaging.

Versatility Across Industries

Reply’s AI Product Discovery is not confined to a specific industry. It exhibits immense versatility and can be effectively used in various sectors, including automotive, retail, and home appliance manufacturing. Its round-the-clock personalized assistance, both physically and digitally, makes it an invaluable tool for industries aiming to provide their customers with a seamless and advanced product configuration experience.

Reply’s innovative configurator exemplifies their specialization in solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. It’s a testament to their commitment to supporting industries in big data, cloud computing, digital media, and IoT through services in Consulting, System Integration, and Digital Services.

AI & ML Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

