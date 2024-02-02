Regulatory Scrutiny Intensifies for Language Learning Model-Based Technology Providers

Technology providers, particularly those involved with language learning models (LLMs), are increasingly finding themselves under the spotlight of regulatory scrutiny. Principal Analyst at Forrester, Enza Iannopollo, has suggested that companies which create products on the foundation of LLMs like GPT-3 could face similar regulatory inquiries to those experienced by AI companies themselves.

Regulatory Actions Amplifying in the Tech Sector

The growing concern over regulatory scrutiny of technology providers comes in the wake of a series of regulatory actions in Italy. Here, OpenAI, the developer behind GPT-3, along with Replika, an AI firm whose chatbot responses utilized GPT-3, were subjected to investigation. Replika's parent company was even instructed to halt the processing of data from Italian users, with a potential fine hanging over their heads due to regulatory concerns.

Regulatory Bodies Broaden Their Scope

According to Iannopollo, these incidents signify a trend where regulatory bodies are posing similar questions to different companies associated with the same underlying technology. For businesses, the ideal situation would be to have developed generative AI strategies with a comprehensive understanding of potential liabilities. Yet, most companies are not adequately equipped for the legal uncertainties accompanying the deployment of these AI solutions.

The Challenge for Enterprise Leaders

This presents a significant challenge for enterprise leaders. As the scope of regulatory investigations expands across the US, UK, and Europe, companies face difficulties in complying with regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions. The focus on antitrust issues, especially within the technology sector, has intensified, and a tougher stance on noncompete or no poaching agreements is evident. Additionally, the impact of regulatory actions is being felt by user organizations, such as the introduction of comprehensive measures that cover digital markets and consumers in the UK's scrutiny of businesses.

As the competition and antitrust scrutiny faced by technology providers surges, organizations that utilize these technologies must remain vigilant and prepared. Navigating the shifting regulatory landscape will require strategic planning, careful compliance, and a keen awareness of potential liabilities.