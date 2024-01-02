en English
AI & ML

Reddit Unveils AI Tool for Preemptive Content Moderation

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Reddit, the popular online platform famed for its vibrant communities and lively discussions, has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to censor content before it is posted. This innovative tool, dubbed “post guidance,” aims to flag posts that potentially contravene a subreddit’s rules, effectively nipping violations in the bud.

AI to Lighten Moderators’ Burden

In an interview with Fast Company, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman shed light on this ambitious endeavor. He highlighted that the AI tool is a strategic move geared towards reducing the workload for volunteer moderators. By flagging rule-breaking content even before it reaches the moderators, the tool promises to streamline the content moderation process.

Targeting Offensive Content

The AI tool is designed to target a broad spectrum of violations, ranging from “willful bad behavior” to “bullying” and “hate speech.” However, Huffman’s interview left one crucial detail shrouded in mystery. It remains unclear whether flagged content will be outrightly blocked from publication, or if users will be given an opportunity to revise their posts based on the preemptive feedback.

Concerns over Censorship

The introduction of this AI tool has sparked a wave of concerns centered around the potential overreach of censorship on the platform. Critics argue that this move could stifle free speech, given Reddit’s history with instances where moderators have been accused of heavy-handed censorship of content diverging from certain political beliefs. As the debate rages on, it’s clear that Reddit’s journey into the realm of AI-powered content moderation will be one to watch closely.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

